Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 43-16, in Complete Team Victory

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Kansas State Downs Kansas, 55-14, To Retain Governor’s Cup

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State took advantage of its special teams play Saturday in the first half to build an early...
Read more
College Sports

Cats Cruise in 12th Straight Sunflower Showdown Win

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – Phillip Brooks returned two punts for a touchdown and set a school record with 189 punt return yards,...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA High School Football Playoff Brackets Set

Derek Nester - 0
The 2020 edition of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Football Playoffs are set. Check out the brackets below from our partners at...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20 Concordia 41, Chapman 28 Riley County 38, Marysville 8 Wamego 62, Abilene 12 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 68, Onaga...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 43-16, in a snowy matchup between divisional foes on Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs found the end zone on offense, defense and special teams.

Kansas City scored on its first offensive possession and never relinquished the lead, recording touchdowns in all three phases while tallying four takeaways.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15-of-23 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, leading Kansas City to a 10th straight victory over Denver and the Chiefs’ 29th divisional win since 2015 – the most for any team against their own division in the NFL during that span.

The Chiefs were on the board first as tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke free for an 11-yard touchdown run on Kansas City’s opening possession. It was a quick start for the Chiefs’ rookie running back, who racked up 161 yards on the ground against the Buffalo Bills the week prior.

Denver cashed in on a Kansas City fumble a bit later to narrow the deficit when Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock scrambled for a 2-yard score midway through the first quarter, but a missed extra-point kept the Chiefs in front.

Kansas City then added a field goal a possession later before returning to the end zone early in the second quarter when safety Daniel Sorensen picked off Lock and returned the interception 50 yards for the touchdown.

It marked Sorensen’s third-career touchdown and his first since 2018.

The Broncos answered with another field goal, pulling within eight, but Kansas City added to their lead yet again mere seconds later when Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a 102-yard touchdown.

The return was the fourth-longest in franchise history, and it had Kansas City back up by double-digits as the Chiefs became the first team to score a touchdown on offense, a kickoff return and by a pick-six since 2016. Remarkably, they accomplished the feat all in the first half.

Kansas City’s defense continued its tenacious play through the final thirty minutes of play, holding the Broncos to just seven second half points while tallying two more turnovers. In total, the Chiefs matched a season-high with four takeaways while surrendering just 16 points, marking an NFL-most sixth time this season that Kansas City yielded fewer than 21 points.

The offense, meanwhile, continued to steadily build the Chiefs’ lead behind two field goals by Harrison Butker before Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 10-yard score to extend his franchise-record to 17 straight games with a touchdown pass.

Fellow quarterback Chad Henne, who relieved Mahomes in the final minutes of the game, also found the end zone a bit later when he plunged ahead for a 1-yard touchdown. 

It all helped Kansas City move to 6-1 on the season and maintain its recent dominance over the Broncos, extending what was already the Chiefs’ longest winning streak over Denver in 50 years.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday to take on the New York Jets.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Kids Located Safe – Kansas Amber Alert Issued For 2 Missing Girls

Derek Nester - 0
The suspect vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, OK. The suspect was detained...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

Derek Nester - 0
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces 250 Jobs with New Empirical Foods Facility in Garden City

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the groundbreaking for a new Empirical Foods ground beef facility in Garden City. The planned facility, which is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

