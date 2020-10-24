Cats Cruise in 12th Straight Sunflower Showdown Win

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Phillip Brooks returned two punts for a touchdown and set a school record with 189 punt return yards, as K-State rolled to a 55-14 win over Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State led 34-7 at the half, as Brooks opened and closed the first half with huge plays. His 55-yard punt return gave K-State an early 7-0 advantage, and he added a 52-yard return for a score as time ran out in the second quarter. He added a 40-yard return that helped set K-State up for a field goal in the first half.

Offensively in the first half, Sammy Wheeler caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. The K-State defense also chipped in with a first half touchdown, as Justin Gardner picked off a pass and returned it 24 yards for a score.

Deuce Vaughn and Harry Trotter added short rushing scores, and Briley Moore hauled in a 13-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to continue to add to the K-State advantage. Vaughn finished with 152 yards of total offense in the win. Will Howard connected on 17 of his 24 passes for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day.

Jalon Daniels scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Jayhawks.

K-State travels to West Virginia next Saturday.