Wichita
Thursday, October 22, 2020
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge Pairings Revealed

Derek Nester - 0
Pairings have been selected for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 30.
KNDY Area High School Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state brackets for area high school volleyball teams. 3A - @ St. Mary's High...
Chiefs Defeat Bills, 26-17, Behind Relentless Ground Attack on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 26-17, behind a ferocious rushing game on Monday night as Kansas...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Augusta 47, Abilene 0 Chapman 37, Council Grove 6 Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18 Marysville 20, Clay Center 0 Riley County 44, Concordia 23 Twin Valley...
Kansas Athletics Announces Border Showdown Basketball Rivalry Postponed to 2021-22 Season

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season,...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Freeze Watch from 10/24/2020 1:00 AM to 10:00 AM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
KDHE Adds North Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North...
KDOT: Deer-Vehicle Collisions Highest In Fall

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and AAA Kansas are working together this fall to...
COVID-19 Kills 10, Infects All 52 Other Residents at Norton Nursing Home

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, KAN – An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a nursing home facility in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility...
Resident Death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, October 19, 2020 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the sixth...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
New event. Freeze Watch from 10/24/2020 1:00 AM to 10:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Washington County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha County,...
