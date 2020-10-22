2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge Pairings Revealed

Pairings have been selected for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 30.

The eighth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the sixth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Big 12 teams are 40-30 (.571) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge after a tie in 2020. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-1-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The first tie occurred in 2017 (in case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season).

Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge – Saturday, January 30



Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

Kansas at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Florida at West Virginia