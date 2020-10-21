KNDY Area High School Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Announced

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state brackets for area high school volleyball teams.
- 3A – @ St. Mary’s High School [ VIEW BRACKET ] (Sat. 10/24/2020)
- Hiawatha, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Marysville, Rossville, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, St. Marys
- QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)
- 2A – @ Herington High School [ VIEW BRACKET ] (Sat. 10/24/2020)
- Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Herington, Marion, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee, Washington County
- QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)
- 1A D-I – @ Sylvan-Lucas High School [ VIEW BRACKET ] (Sat. 10/24/2020)
- Central Plains/Wilson, Clyde-Clifton Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Lincoln, Mankato-Rock Hills, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified
- QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)
- 1A D-I – @ Centralia High School [ VIEW BRACKET ] (Sat. 10/24/2020)
- Centralia, Frankfort, Highland-Doniphan West, Jackson Heights, Onaga, Topeka-Cair
Paravel, Troy
- QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)
- Centralia, Frankfort, Highland-Doniphan West, Jackson Heights, Onaga, Topeka-Cair
- 1A D-II – @ Linn High School [ VIEW BRACKET ] (Sat. 10/24/2020)
- Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Linn, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud, Tescott
- QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)
- 1A D-II – @ Axtell High School [ VIEW BRACKET ] (Sat. 10/24/2020)
- Axtell, Hanover, Junction City-St. Xavier, Randolph-Blue Valley, Wakefield, Wetmore
- QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)