KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

By Derek Nester

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

North Central Kansas League Augusta 47, Abilene 0 Chapman 37, Council Grove 6 Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18 Marysville 20, Clay Center 0 Riley County 44, Concordia 23 Twin Valley...
Kansas Athletics Announces Border Showdown Basketball Rivalry Postponed to 2021-22 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season,...
Jayhawks Game Preview: West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan...
COVID-19 Causes NFL Scheduling Shuffle; Chiefs at Bills Moves To Monday Afternoon

Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes: The Denver Broncos...
Erik Hurtado’s stunning volley lifts Sporting to 2-1 comeback win over Nashville SC

Forward Erik Hurtado’s world-class volley lifted Sporting Kansas City (9-5-2, 29 points) to a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Nashville SC (4-6-6,...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

North Central Kansas League
Augusta 47, Abilene 0
Chapman 37, Council Grove 6
Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18
Marysville 20, Clay Center 0
Riley County 44, Concordia 23

Twin Valley League 8-Man
Axtell 58, Wetmore 12
Clifton-Clyde 64, Argonia-Attica 16
Doniphan West – Cancelled Game
Frankfort – Cancelled Game
Hanover – Open Date
Onaga 64, Blue Valley-Randolph 0
Washington County – Cancelled Game

Twin Valley League 11-Man
Jefferson Co. North 52, Troy 3
Valley Heights 56, Jackson Heights 15
Centralia 48, Lyndon 17

