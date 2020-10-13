72.3 F
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 10/12/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Bruce Dierking

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth updated the Marysville City Council Monday, on several grant assistance programs designed to help businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19. An Evergy grant of $15,000 combined with Marshall County funds of $25,000 are available from a revolving loan fund, at 0% interest for a year, then 5% annually after that, up to $5,000 per qualifying business.

Sparks funding grant applications are due by the end of October and include relatively few limitations to application. Barber outlined a grant proposal through Evergy, and Kansas State University that would fund an economic impact study of the Marysville Business Park, near the Pizza Hut which is being considered as an alternate site for a new county jail.

She also received council approval to move forward with investigating the possibility of moving forward in accepting one of ten $25,000 grants that could fund establishing a Children’s Discovery Museum in the community. An outdoor site was suggested, and she spoke of establishing a group to further pursue ideas.

Marysville USD 364 School Board President Pam Dankenbring, and Superintendent Michael Couch approached the council, after comments at the last city meeting drew concern with storage of tennis equipment in the former Beattie Depot adjacent to the tennis courts. The city had at that time asked the district to remove any items in storage and excluded use of the building in a contract renewal. Apparently concerns had not been shared with the district, and council members or the mayor seemed uncertain what specifically had prompted the issue.

Dankenbring pointed out that the district alternative of constructing a separate storage facility at the district office makes little sense and would result in added taxpayer burden. After discussion, and a suggestion for improved communication, it was agreed that the school could continue to use the building for storage of tennis equipment.

Letters will be mailed to property owners served singly by a grinder pump, advising that the council is considering a practice of turning responsibility of future maintenance over to the property owner at such time that the current pumps are repaired, or replaced. A meeting to discuss the matter will be set at a future date.

Council member Diane Schroller expressed concerns with traffic at 16th and North streets. She made a motion to install stop signs on the north and south, with yield signs east and west. Police Chief Todd Ackerman indicated that traffic cannot yield to a stop sign and noted that the intersection has been discussed many times over the years. He suggested stop signs north and south, and following discussion it was consensus that a resolution to that effect be drafted for future consideration.

Tune for local news three times daily, Monday through Friday during the 7, 12, and 5 news blocks on KNDY. Podcast version of the morning and midday news available online at kndyradio.com.

 

