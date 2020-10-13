Jayhawks Game Preview: West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium, for their first of two straight road games. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

Coming off of a bye week, the Jayhawks are set for their second road contest of the season, after dropping their first against Baylor on September 26. The Jayhawks are searching for their first win over West Virginia in Morgantown in the series history, while the Mountaineers hold the overall series advantage at 8-1.

In their last outing, Kansas fell to the No. 17/19 Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 3 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, 47-7. Saturday’s matchup between the Jayhawks and the Mountaineers marks the third conference game of the season for both teams, with West Virginia holding a 1-1 record in Big 12 play.

Last season, the Mountaineers stuck out of Lawrence with a 29-24 victory over the Jayhawks. Kansas was led by wide receiver Andrew Parchment, who had five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in that game.