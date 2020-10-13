85.7 F
Jayhawks Game Preview: West Virginia

By Derek Nester

Kansas Athletics Announces Border Showdown Basketball Rivalry Postponed to 2021-22 Season

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season,...
College Sports

Jayhawks Game Preview: West Virginia

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan...
Professional Sports

COVID-19 Causes NFL Scheduling Shuffle; Chiefs at Bills Moves To Monday Afternoon

Derek Nester - 0
Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes: The Denver Broncos...
Professional Sports

Erik Hurtado’s stunning volley lifts Sporting to 2-1 comeback win over Nashville SC

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Erik Hurtado’s world-class volley lifted Sporting Kansas City (9-5-2, 29 points) to a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Nashville SC (4-6-6,...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their first loss of the year. The...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium, for their first of two straight road games. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

Coming off of a bye week, the Jayhawks are set for their second road contest of the season, after dropping their first against Baylor on September 26. The Jayhawks are searching for their first win over West Virginia in Morgantown in the series history, while the Mountaineers hold the overall series advantage at 8-1.

In their last outing, Kansas fell to the No. 17/19 Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 3 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, 47-7. Saturday’s matchup between the Jayhawks and the Mountaineers marks the third conference game of the season for both teams, with West Virginia holding a 1-1 record in Big 12 play.

Last season, the Mountaineers stuck out of Lawrence with a 29-24 victory over the Jayhawks. Kansas was led by wide receiver Andrew Parchment, who had five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Remains found in western Crawford County identified

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a...
Kansas Headlines

KBI and KHP involved in officer involved shooting in Salina

Derek Nester - 0
SALINA, Kan. – Today, Oct, 9, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) were involved in a...
Kansas Headlines

Potential Exposures to COVID-19 at Republic County Auction

Derek Nester - 0
he Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is advising people who attended an auction in Republic County...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-67 to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards. Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
