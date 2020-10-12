KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts October 12, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports COVID-19 Causes NFL Scheduling Shuffle; Chiefs at Bills Moves To Monday Afternoon Derek Nester - October 11, 2020 0 Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes: The Denver Broncos... Read more Professional Sports Erik Hurtado’s stunning volley lifts Sporting to 2-1 comeback win over Nashville SC Derek Nester - October 11, 2020 0 Forward Erik Hurtado’s world-class volley lifted Sporting Kansas City (9-5-2, 29 points) to a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Nashville SC (4-6-6,... Read more Professional Sports Chiefs Fall to Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead on Sunday Derek Nester - October 11, 2020 0 The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their first loss of the year. The... Read more KNDY Local Sports KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/9/2020 Derek Nester - October 9, 2020 0 North Central Kansas League Abilene – No Game Bishop Miege 41, Wamego 14 Clay Center at Chapman Marysville 30, Concordia 24 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 70, Cair Paravel 20 Doniphan... Read more College Sports K-State to Host Little Apple Classic at Bramlage Coliseum Derek Nester - October 9, 2020 0 MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will tip off the 2020-21 men's basketball season by hosting the inaugural Little Apple Classic on Wednesday and Friday,... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts Event cancelled. Wind Advisory from 10/12/2020 1:26 AM to 2:00 AM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Remains found in western Crawford County identified Derek Nester - October 9, 2020 0 CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a... Read more Kansas Headlines KBI and KHP involved in officer involved shooting in Salina Derek Nester - October 9, 2020 0 SALINA, Kan. – Today, Oct, 9, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) were involved in a... Read more Kansas Headlines Potential Exposures to COVID-19 at Republic County Auction Derek Nester - October 9, 2020 0 he Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is advising people who attended an auction in Republic County... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion Derek Nester - October 8, 2020 0 TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-67 to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs Derek Nester - October 8, 2020 0 Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards. Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines ‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting Derek Nester - October 6, 2020 0 WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs Derek Nester - September 21, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and... Read more Kansas Headlines Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks Derek Nester - September 8, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the... Read more Kansas Headlines Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth Derek Nester - August 23, 2020 0 By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by... Read more Kansas Headlines Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus Derek Nester - August 16, 2020 0 By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health... Read more