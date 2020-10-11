70.6 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

COVID-19 Causes NFL Scheduling Shuffle; Chiefs at Bills Moves To Monday Afternoon

Derek Nester - 0
Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes: The Denver Broncos...
Erik Hurtado’s stunning volley lifts Sporting to 2-1 comeback win over Nashville SC

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Erik Hurtado’s world-class volley lifted Sporting Kansas City (9-5-2, 29 points) to a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Nashville SC (4-6-6,...
Chiefs Fall to Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their first loss of the year. The...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/9/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Abilene – No Game Bishop Miege 41, Wamego 14 Clay Center at Chapman Marysville 30, Concordia 24 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 70, Cair Paravel 20 Doniphan...
K-State to Host Little Apple Classic at Bramlage Coliseum

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will tip off the 2020-21 men's basketball season by hosting the inaugural Little Apple Classic on Wednesday and Friday,...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 10/11/2020 10:45 PM to 11:30 PM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information.

Remains found in western Crawford County identified

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a...
KBI and KHP involved in officer involved shooting in Salina

Derek Nester - 0
SALINA, Kan. – Today, Oct, 9, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) were involved in a...
Potential Exposures to COVID-19 at Republic County Auction

Derek Nester - 0
he Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is advising people who attended an auction in Republic County...
Governor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-67 to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards. Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Wind Advisory from 10/12/2020 2:27 AM to 3:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha County, KS, Riley County,...
iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Wind Advisory from 10/12/2020 1:26 AM to 2:00 AM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information.
iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Wind Advisory from 10/12/2020 12:09 AM to 1:00 AM CDT for Jefferson County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information.
