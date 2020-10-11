Chiefs Fall to Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their first loss of the year.

The two squads traded scoring blows throughout the first thirty minutes of play, but Las Vegas took the lead early in the fourth quarter and didn’t let go.

Leading by six points and facing a third-and-18 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr found wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for 42 yards to move the chains into Kansas City territory.

Las Vegas turned that big play into a field goal – and a nine-point lead – soon after with just under five minutes left, and on the Chiefs’ ensuing drive, Raiders’ safety Jeff Heath picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes to re-claim possession for Las Vegas.

Raiders’ tailback Josh Jacobs punched in a 2-yard touchdown one play later, and despite a late rally by Kansas City that narrowed the deficit to eight points with just under four minutes left as Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 7-yard score, the Chiefs ultimately couldn’t make up the difference.

Las Vegas went for it on fourth-and-one at midfield with two minutes remaining, and as Carr plunged ahead for the first down, the victory was effectively sealed for the Raiders.