Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead on Sunday

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead on Sunday

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their first loss of the year. The...
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/9/2020

Derek Nester
North Central Kansas League Abilene – No Game Bishop Miege 41, Wamego 14 Clay Center at Chapman Marysville 30, Concordia 24 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 70, Cair Paravel 20 Doniphan...
College Sports

K-State to Host Little Apple Classic at Bramlage Coliseum

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will tip off the 2020-21 men's basketball season by hosting the inaugural Little Apple Classic on Wednesday and Friday,...
Professional Sports

NFL Makes Week 5 Schedule Changes Due To COVID-19; Chiefs Week 6 Game At Buffalo Could Move

Derek Nester
The NFL announced today the following scheduling changes for Week 5: The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game...
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 5 Rankings – 10/7/2020

Derek Nester
October 7, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their first loss of the year.

The two squads traded scoring blows throughout the first thirty minutes of play, but Las Vegas took the lead early in the fourth quarter and didn’t let go.

Leading by six points and facing a third-and-18 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr found wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for 42 yards to move the chains into Kansas City territory.

Las Vegas turned that big play into a field goal – and a nine-point lead – soon after with just under five minutes left, and on the Chiefs’ ensuing drive, Raiders’ safety Jeff Heath picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes to re-claim possession for Las Vegas.

Raiders’ tailback Josh Jacobs punched in a 2-yard touchdown one play later, and despite a late rally by Kansas City that narrowed the deficit to eight points with just under four minutes left as Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 7-yard score, the Chiefs ultimately couldn’t make up the difference.

Las Vegas went for it on fourth-and-one at midfield with two minutes remaining, and as Carr plunged ahead for the first down, the victory was effectively sealed for the Raiders.

Mahomes completed 22-of-43 passes for 340 yards and three total touchdowns in the contest, scrambling for a 3-yard score early in the first quarter to establish Kansas City’s initial lead. The Chiefs then added to that advantage soon after, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill took an end around for a 10-yard touchdown – his fifth score in as many games – on the Chiefs’ next drive.

The latter scoring series was made possible by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was playing in his first game this season and wasted no time getting his hands on the ball. Breeland picked off Carr on third down at midfield before racing ahead for a 28-yard return, ultimately setting up Hill’s touchdown just over a minute of game time later.

Hill’s score had the Chiefs up by double-digits early in the second quarter, but the offensive fireworks in this one were just getting started.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the two drives immediately following Hill’s touchdown, which included an 8-yard scoring grab by wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Las Vegas then responded with 14 unanswered points to take the lead in the closing minutes of the first half.

Kansas City tallied a field goal in the final seconds before halftime – knotting up the score at 24 points apiece – and just as the second quarter was chock full of action, the third quarter didn’t feature a single point from either team.

Las Vegas managed to break through in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Jacobs plowed ahead for a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown to punctuate an eight-minute possession.

The Chiefs couldn’t get anything going on their next series and Carr found Renfrow on third down a possession later, setting the stage for the game’s final moments.

Kansas City will return to action next week with a high-profile showdown between two of the top teams in the AFC as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Remains found in western Crawford County identified

Derek Nester
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a...
Kansas Headlines

KBI and KHP involved in officer involved shooting in Salina

Derek Nester
SALINA, Kan. – Today, Oct, 9, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) were involved in a...
Kansas Headlines

Potential Exposures to COVID-19 at Republic County Auction

Derek Nester
he Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is advising people who attended an auction in Republic County...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-67 to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards. Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
