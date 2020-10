A positive COVID-19 test at Frankfort High School has forced the cancellation of tonight’s high school football game at Hanover High School between the Frankfort Wildcats and Hanover Wildcats.

This also cancels the area game of the week on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY for tonight. Marysville High School will host Concordia at Homer Hanson Stadium tonight. That game will be broadcast on Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY as well as kndyradio.com.