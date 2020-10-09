NFL Makes Week 5 Schedule Changes Due To COVID-19; Chiefs Week 6 Game At Buffalo Could Move

The NFL announced today the following scheduling changes for Week 5:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played on Monday, October 12 at 4:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans game will be played on Tuesday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT on CBS.

These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

Should the Buffalo-Tennessee game be played on Tuesday night, the Week 6 Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Thursday, October 15 will be moved to later in the weekend.