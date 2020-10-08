75.6 F
Kansas Volleyball Association Week 5 Rankings – 10/7/2020

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Kansas Football Coach Les Miles Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from Head Coach Les Miles “Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am...
Read more
Professional Sports

Winston Reid header propels Sportingto 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
Winston Reid's 67th-minute header propelled Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2, 26 points) to a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC (4-8-4, 16 points)...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
October 7, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2020-21 KSHSAA classifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 5.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A
1. Olathe Northwest 17-0 (1)
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 18-0 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 10-4 (3)
4. Washburn Rural 15-3 (4)
5. Blue Valley 9-8 (5)
6. Lawrence-Free State 13-9 (6)
7. Blue Valley North 9-7 (7)
8. Gardner-Edgerton 6-4 (8)
9. Derby 14-6 (9)
10. Hutchinson 15-6 (10)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 12-2 (1)
2. St. James Academy 15-3 (2)
3. Lansing 16-0 (3)
4. Bishop Carroll 14-1 (4)
5. Seaman 21-3 (5)
6. Mill Valley 12-3 (6)
7. Bonner Springs 14-3 (7)
8. Maize South 16-3 (8)
9. Spring Hill 23-5 (9)
10. Andover 17-3 (10)

Class 4A
1. Andale 21-2 (1)
2. McPherson 20-2 (2)
3. Bishop Miege 7-8 (4)
4. Louisburg 13-7 (6)
5. Eudora 15-4 (7)
6. Buhler 12-7 (5)
7. Circle 12-7 (3)
8. Clay Center 14-5 (8)
9. Ottawa 13-13 (NR)
10. Nickerson 13-8 (9)

Class 3A
1. Sabetha 22-1 (1)
2. Royal Valley 21-4 (2)
3. Cheney 15-3 (3)
4. Smoky Valley 17-1 (4)
5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 14-3 (5)
6. Rossville 19-5 (NR)
7. West Franklin 21-2 (8)
8. Phillipsburg 19-3 (6)
9. Silver Lake 22-9 (NR)
10. Wichita-Collegiate 13-4 (NR)

Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 14-1 (1)
2. Garden Plain 14-3 (3)
3. Smith Center 24-3 (2)
4. Hillsboro 13-2 (4)
5. Spearville 16-0 (NR)
6. Ellinwood 21-5 (7)
7. Belle Plaine 22-1 (6)
8. Sedgwick 27-4 (8)
9. Wabaunsee 17-5 (5)
10. Jefferson County North 15-3 (10)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Burlingame 19-0 (2)
2. Pretty Prairie 16-1 (1)
3. Central Plains 16-4 (5)
4. Olpe 17-4 (3)
5. Lebo 13-2 (4)
6. Victoria 16-2 (7)
7. Sylvan-Lucas 23-2 (8)
8. Udall 14-2 (9)
9. Thunder Ridge 14-4 (6)
10. Pratt-Skyline 16-5 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Golden Plains 17-3 (2)
2. Hanover 15-4 (4)
3. Attica 15-4 (1)
4. South Central 14-4 (3)
5. St. Francis 18-4 (5)
6. Argonia 12-4 (8)
7. Central Christian 12-4 (6)
8. Dighton 17-4 (7)
9. Linn 11-5 (NR)
10. Wheatland/Grinnell 14-7 (9)

Previous articleKansas Football Coach Les Miles Tests Positive For COVID-19
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

