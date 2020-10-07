Winston Reid header propels Sportingto 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC

67.6 F
Professional Sports

Winston Reid header propels Sporting
to 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC

By Derek Nester

Winston Reid's 67th-minute header propelled Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2, 26 points) to a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC (4-8-4, 16 points)...
College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Winston Reid’s 67th-minute header propelled Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2, 26 points) to a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC (4-8-4, 16 points) on Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

The veteran center back’s first MLS goal, paired with a second-minute penalty save from goalkeeper Tim Melia, helped Sporting vault to second place in the provisional Western Conference standings and gave the club its 250th all-time home win in all competitions. Manager Peter Vermes’ men have now won four straight meetings against the Fire, who are winless in their last eight trips to Children’s Mercy Park dating back to 2012.

Two changes adorned the Sporting Kansas City lineup from Saturday’s 2-1 road win versus the Houston Dynamo. Returning from a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation, Gadi Kinda was notably deployed as the center forward in Sporting’s three-man attack, while veteran Roger Espinoza replaced Felipe Hernandez in the midfield for his first start since Aug. 29 after missing the month of September through injury. Striker Alan Pulido, who bagged both goals in Houston, missed out Wednesday due to national team commitments with Mexico.

The game’s first flashbulb moment came within 30 seconds of kickoff, when Fabian Herbers won Chicago a penalty kick following a costly Sporting giveaway in the defensive third. Robert Beric stepped to the spot for the Fire, having scored in each of his last five appearances, but Melia dove right to cast aside the forward’s attempt and improve upon his brilliant penalty-saving resumé. Melia has stopped four of the last five penalties he has faced in MLS action and has 11 total regular-season penalty saves since 2016, six more than any other goalkeeper during that time.

Sporting responded positively after the early scare and carved out their first opening in the 18th minute as Gianluca Busio-making his 50th career appearance for the club in all competitions-received a pass from Kinda and curled marginally wide from the edge of the box. Right back Graham Zusi was injured on the play’s buildup, suffering the brunt of a rash Francisco Calvo sliding challenge, and 20-year-old Academy product Jaylin Lindsey was summoned in his place.

Johnny Russell was next to ask questions of the Chicago backline in the 28th minute, gathering possession off a deflected Espinoza strike and cutting past a defender before hammering low through traffic. His shot was destined for the far left corner, but Fire midfielder Alvaro Medran was stationed near the goal line to make the clearance. Calvo then produced a vital block of his own seven minutes later, putting his head in front of a well-hit curler from Khiry Shelton that was bound for the top shelf.

Chicago and Sporting traded a flurry of opportunities on the cusp of intermission. Herbers snapped an open header wide of target off Boris Sekulic’s cross, Busio narrowly missed the mark after cutting centrally from the left side, and the Fire’s Djordje Mihailovic saw his chip shot carom back off the woodwork after the hosts committed another turnover in a dangerous position.

The second half delivered fewer clear-cut scoring chances, but the decisive breakthrough would come with 67 minutes on the clock. Russell whipped a tantalizing free kick into a crowded penalty area, where Reid shrugged off Brandt Bronico and nodded the ball powerfully off the left post and into the net past helpless Chicago goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Reid’s game-winner was his first goal in a Sporting uniform since joining the club ahead of the 2020 campaign and gave Russell his 27th career assist for the team in all competitions. It also extended Sporting’s team-record scoring streak to open an MLS campaign, as the club has found the back of the net in all 15 regular season matches this year and remains the only side yet to be shut out.

A resolute defensive display prevented Chicago from finding any legitimate look at an equalizer, with Reid notably becoming the first Sporting player since 2015 to notch a goal and record seven interceptions in an MLS match.

With a second successive triumph under their belts, Sporting will look to continue their winning ways Sunday when expansion club Nashville SC (4-5-6, 18 points) makes an inaugural visit to Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT with tickets available at SeatGeek.com and live coverage on FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports GO, ESPN 94.5 FM and La Grande 1340 AM.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Kansas Headlines

Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
