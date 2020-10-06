53.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Read more
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
Read more
Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s Mercy Park for a 7:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

Tickets for the contest are available at SeatGeek.com with stadium capacity limited to 18% and comprehensive health and safety protocols in place. Supporters in attendance will receive a complimentary Sporting KC clear bag with any $35 purchase on concessions or merchandise, and all fans will have the opportunity to redeem a digital coupon for free Talenti gelato at any Kansas City area Price Chopper location from Wednesday to Friday.

FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports GO will provide three hours of live coverage on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. CT, while listeners can catch the action locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with the Final Whistle postgame show airing immediately afterward on 810 WHB. Viewers outside of the FOX Sports Midwest footprint can stream the game live on ESPN Plus.

Momentum is running high for Sporting Kansas City after Manager Peter Vermes’ men dispatched the Houston Dynamo by a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday at BBVA Stadium. On the cusp of his call-up to the Mexico Men’s National Team, striker Alan Pulido bagged both goals on assists from 18-year-old midfielder Gianluca Busio and claimed MLS Player of the Week honors for his game-changing performance. The result made Vermes the fifth head coach in MLS history to record 150 regular season wins and the first to hit the milestone with a single club.

Saturday’s triumph helped Sporting keep pace in the competitive Western Conference, four points back of leaders Seattle Sounders FC and six points above the playoff line. The club is currently amidst an unprecedented stretch of nine regular season fixtures in 30 days, the first such occasion in team history, with Wednesday marking the first of four remaining home matches at Children’s Mercy Park.

Although Sporting will have to atone for the absence of Pulido—who is tied for first among MLS newcomers with nine combined goals (five) and assists (four) in the regular season—the squad will be bolstered by the availability of midfielders Roger Espinoza and Gadi Kinda. Espinoza returned from injury as a second-half substitute on Saturday, vaulting to third place on the club’s all-time charts with his 292nd competitive appearance, and became the sixth Sporting player to tab 40 career assists by notching a secondary assist on Pulido’s game-winner. Kinda served a suspension for caution accumulation in Houston and figures to play an integral role moving forward, as he is tied for third on the team with four goals in his debut MLS campaign.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Raphael Wicky, Chicago endured a poor start to 2020 by winning two of their first 12 regular season matches. That spell included a last-place finish in Group B of the MLS is Back Tournament in Walt Disney World and, more recently, lopsided defeats to Eastern Conference contenders Columbus Crew SC and Orlando City SC.

The Fire look to be on the uptick, however, as they have posted two wins and a draw in their last three outings. Slovenian forward and Designated Player Robert Beric has sparked the resurgence with goals in five consecutive appearances, good for the longest scoring streak by an MLS player this season. Midfielder Fabian Herbers has added two goals of his own over the last fortnight, while longtime Sporting forward C.J. Sapong opened his 2020 scoring account in a 4-0 throttling of Houston on Sept. 23. Another player hitting his stride is Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran, who has a team-best four assists and previously plied his trade for the likes of Real Madrid, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in his homeland.

Days after prevailing in the fourth head-to-head meeting against Houston this season, Sporting is set to host a pair of Eastern Conference teams for the first time in 2020. Vermes’ men last faced Chicago in July 2019, while expansion side Nashville SC will visit Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night.

Sporting has notably won three straight regular season meetings versus Chicago dating back to 2017—a period that includes a 3-2 home triumph in 2017, a 4-3 thriller in Chicago in 2018 and a 1-0 home result over a year ago. Sporting also boasts a 5-0-2 record in the Fire’s last seven visits to Children’s Mercy Park since 2012. This paints a bleak picture for a Chicago side that has gone 0-4-3 in road matches this season.

Wednesday’s showdown serves up a rematch of MLS Cup 2000 and the 2004 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which stand as two of Sporting’s seven major championships to date. Kansas City edged Chicago by a 1-0 scoreline at MLS Cup 2000 in Washington, D.C., receiving a first-half goal from folk hero Miklos Molnar and 10 saves from MLS MVP Tony Meola. Sporting replicated the scoreline in a dramatic, extra-time triumph at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2004 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, riding to victory behind Igor Simutenkov’s 95th-minute golden goal.

Previous articleChiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night
Next articleNorton County Hospital Celebrates Staff Sonographers During Medical Ultrasound Awareness Month

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Read more
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Second Round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Issued

Derek Nester - 0
Lincoln – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has announced that Nebraska has been approved to disburse a...
Read more
KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital Celebrates Staff Sonographers During Medical Ultrasound Awareness Month

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital recognizes the important role that diagnostic medical sonographers play in the medical field during Medical Ultrasound Awareness Month,...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more