81.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

By Derek Nester
K-State Football Head Coach Chris Klieman

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Read more
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today.

Klieman, who led the Wildcats to eight wins and a bowl berth in his first season at K-State, is one of the winningest active head coaches in the country (82-19) and has continued to elevate the Wildcat program in just one-plus seasons at the helm.

Under the terms of the new contract, Klieman will be paid an annual base salary of $3.1 million in 2021, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $4.3 million in 2024, $4.3 million in 2025 and $4.3 million in 2026. The contract calls for several new incentives which includes retention bonuses in 2021 and 2022 and also additional years added for winning eight or more regular season games in a season.

“Chris and his staff have done a phenomenal job in their short time at K-State, and we are excited that he will be here for a very long time,” Taylor said. “We had been in discussions for an extended period of time, but certainly with sensitivity surrounding the COVID pandemic, we wanted to wait and finalize this contract once we were back to playing football and had some sense of certainty about the season. Chris is a tremendous fit, someone who cares a great deal about his players, and most importantly, he and his staff are terrific football coaches and we look forward to many more years under his leadership.”

Klieman, a proven winner with a championship history, was named the 35th head football coach in Kansas State history on December 10, 2018, and in his first season at the helm of the K-State program, the Wildcats managed to win eight games, finish in a tie for third in the Big 12 after being picked ninth in the preseason, knocked off No. 5 Oklahoma at home for the first time since 1996, won at Mississippi State – the Wildcats first win in 11 tries inside an SEC stadium – kept the Governor’s Cup in Manhattan following their 11th-straight win over rival Kansas and quickly got back to bowl eligibility after missing out the year prior.

The eight wins by Klieman were the most in school history by a first-year coach and also ranked second nationally among first-year Power 5 head coaches in 2019, trailing only Ohio State’s Ryan Day. He has since followed that with a strong start in 2020, which has been one of the most difficult seasons in sports history to navigate following the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Wildcats knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman for the program’s first-ever road win over a top-5 team and enter this weekend’s game at TCU with a 2-1 record and receiving votes in both major polls.

“My family and I love K-State and we are very fortunate to call Manhattan home,” Klieman said. “I appreciate Gene (Taylor) and President Myers for trusting my staff and me to lead this program, and we will continue to work as hard as we possibly can each and every day to not only win football games but also to help the young men in our program grow and be successful. We have made great progress in just under two years here, but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, and we are excited for the future of K-State Football.”

Previous articleU.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct 5-year inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Window Dressing: New Beach Museum of Art Installation Best Viewed From The Outside

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — It's been said the eyes are the window of the soul. At the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, windows are now eyes that...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
KNDY Local News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct 5-year inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced an upcoming periodic inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake, to include dewatering...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more