Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Patriots, 26-10, on Monday Night

By Derek Nester

Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to move to 4-0 on the season and secure their 13th win overall dating back to last season.

Leading by nine points with just over eight minutes to play, Chiefs’ safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off Patriots’ quarterback Jarrett Stidham and returned the interception 25 yards for what essentially ended up being a game-sealing touchdown.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19-of-29 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the game, though Mathieu’s pick-six was a fitting conclusion to what had been a defensive struggle for much of the contest.

The Chiefs put together two impressive drives through their first three possessions of the game, tallying seven plays of double-digit yardage between the two, but both stalled in Patriots’ territory and resulted in field goals.

New England, meanwhile, was on the scoreboard just once through the first three quarters of play with a field goal midway through the first half. Chiefs’ safety Juan Thornhill – who snagged his first interception of the season late in the first quarter – and defensive end Frank Clark each played a role in that effort, as Clark sacked Hoyer to thwart a scoring opportunity inside the Chiefs’ red zone as the first half came to an end.

The defense was making plays inside the red zone yet again late in the third quarter when defensive end Taco Charlton ripped the ball free from Patriots’ quarterback Brian Hoyer and into the arms of linebacker Ben Niemann, who secured the fumble and prevented another scoring chance for the Patriots’ offense.

Kansas City then proceeded to cash in on the takeaway on its ensuing possession, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a quick toss and turned the corner for a six yards and the Chiefs’ first trip to the end zone on the night. It marked Hill’s fourth-straight game with a score on the year, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans as the only two players in the NFL with a receiving touchdown in every game this season.

New England responded by replacing Hoyer with Stidham, who rewarded the decision with a touchdown drive on his first series to narrow the deficit, but the Chiefs were again up by two scores when Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a quick, 6-yard touchdown pass a drive later.

Mathieu picked off Stidham on the Patriots’ next series, effectively securing the victory for Kansas City. Second-year cornerback Rashad Fenton added an interception of his own in the closing minutes of the contest – one of four passes defensed for Fenton on the night – marking the Patriots’ fourth turnover and their most giveaways in a single game since Week 15 of the 2012 season.

Previous articlePatriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
