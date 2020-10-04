60.2 F
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

By Derek Nester

Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs Set For Monday at 6:05 PM

Derek Nester - 0
Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest...
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma...
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs NFL Game Postponed Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Game will be broadcast on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska

The NFL announced today that Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup vs. New England, originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT today, will be played on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:05 p.m. on CBS.

Tickets for the Chiefs vs. Patriots game will be valid for the new date and time. Parking gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and all stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. kickoff.

Monday’s game will air as a national broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson calling the action. Fans can also tune into WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf), the home of the Chiefs Radio Network, as “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, former Chiefs WR Danan Hughes and sideline reporter Josh Klingler broadcast the game. Tico Sports will produce a Spanish broadcast on Real Country 1030 AM (KCWJ) featuring Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and sideline reporter Hannah Bassham. Both radio broadcasts are also available streaming on the Chiefs Mobile app within a 50-mile radius of the Kansas City metro area.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its fans, staff and players. Under guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of local government and public health officials, the team has a comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety plan for all fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

Fans should visit chiefs.com/stadium/covid/for a complete list of COVID-19 protocols to see what steps the club is taking, how the fan experience will be impacted, and ways fans can protect themselves and others. Notable changes and policies ticketed guests need to be aware of:

  • Know your zone, based on your seating location and found on your ticket, and have a game plan to enter through the assigned parking and stadium gates. Circumnavigation of the stadium is not permitted in order to minimize contact with other guests.
  • Wear your mask at all times, even when seated. Fans must wear masks into the stadium, but each fan will receive a free mask with The University of Kansas Health System branding at their seat.
  • Maintain social distancing along your entire journey and wait for aisles to clear before exiting your seats.
  • Fans should stay home if they are sick or are feeling ill.
  • Have patience and know that everyone is in this together. Be a good teammate and help us protect the Kingdom.
Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
