51.6 F
Wichita
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma...
Read more
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs NFL Game Postponed Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/2/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Abilene – Cancelled Chapman - Cancelled Concordia 47, Clay Center 35 Marysville 58, Council Grove 0 Paola 48, Wamego 7 Twin Valley League 8-Man Burlingame 48, Washington...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the turf at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was near the top of the list.

In a different season, that might have been the story of K-State’s matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday. Instead, the 31-21 win over the Red Raiders was about a K-State team that has shown it doesn’t matter what players are on the field.

The resiliency of the Wildcats won’t change.

At one point, a true freshman quarterback was handing the ball off to a true freshman running back, who was protected by a true freshman left tackle. It just didn’t matter for K-State.

“We played a lot of true freshmen today,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “That excites me, it excites that class, it excites any young player that says, ‘Boy, I can play right away and have a chance and compete on the highest stage’. TJ Smith played as a true freshman. Deuce (Vaughn), Carver (Willis), Will (Howard), Tee (Denson) played some snaps. It’s fun to watch. These kids are hungry.”

Deuce Vaughn played a huge role for the Wildcats on Saturday, with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the first three games of his college career, the freshman has gone from an electric change-of-pace option to the focal point of a K-State running back committee.

He continued to do damage out of the backfield against Texas Tech, effectively hitting a walk-off with a 70-yard touchdown catch that put K-State up 10 points with just over two minutes to go.

Vaughn was a sure thing for the Wildcats on an afternoon when they desperately needed one.

“We came out ready, using me for planes and stuff to get people running. That can open stuff up for other guys which is great,” Vaughn said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day, game-by-game and trying to give my team a chance to win.”

K-State would need to rely on players up and down the roster as they matched up with another high-powered Big 12 offense on Saturday. Unlike last week’s upset in Norman, an injury to Thompson challenged the Wildcats at the one position that’s been a sure thing in 2020.

Thompson had to leave the game midway through the second quarter, after a hit that left him clutching his throwing shoulder.

Before he departed, the senior found Briley Moore in the endzone for K-State’s first touchdown of the game, firing a pass into a tight window and into the arms of his childhood friend.

Thompson’s injury forced another true freshman into action, as Will Howard finished the first half for the Wildcats and took the snaps the rest of the afternoon.

“I definitely had some adrenaline going. It felt pretty natural,” Howard said. “My job is the backup, and I’ve always got to be ready to go. Coach Klieman always talks about that, all the coaches always talk about that. You’re only one play away.”

Howard threw for 173 yards and a touchdown in the first sustained action of his college career.

Until the fourth quarter, it looked like a quick start and Howard’s performance would be enough to carry K-State past the Red Raiders, who haven’t won in Manhattan since 2008.

The Wildcats became the first FBS team in eight years to open the season with blocked punts in three-straight games, with another huge special teams play in the first quarter.

But a K-State defense that shut out No. 3 Oklahoma in the final frame a week ago would need to step up again to hold off Texas Tech.

And for the second week in a row, it was Jahron McPherson who came up with a timely interception that ended the last Red Raider scoring opportunity of the afternoon.

“We struggled a bit in the second half, but if you can hold Texas Tech to 21 points, it’s a pretty darn good performance,” Klieman said. “[Coach Klanderman] was spot on with that one, made the great call and give Justin Gardner credit. He was the corner and didn’t allow (T.J.) Vasher to get across his face to make it a 50/50 ball.”

Throughout the afternoon, the K-State defense limited explosive plays through the air and became the first team since 2011 to shut out Texas Tech in the first half.

Ekow Boye-Doe led an impressive contingent of underclassmen on defense, coming up with another big performance a week after seeing the most snaps of his career against Oklahoma.

“I think we’ve gained a lot of confidence. I mean, we beat the No. 3 team in the country, so I think that right there really gave us all the confidence,” Boye-Doe said. “And going against a high-powered offense like Texas Tech, we know we can do it. We know we can do it.”

In the fourth quarter, Howard found Moore for a 66-yard strike that helped the Wildcats march down the field and retake the lead for good.

And the next time K-State saw their true freshman quarterback link up with a true freshman running back, it was no nightmare.

It was Howard finding Vaughn for the 70-yard touchdown pass that put the game way.

“We’re telling kids there’s an opportunity to have a chance to play, whether it’s 70 snaps or 25 snaps. You can have an impact on the game,” Klieman said. “I’m really excited about a number of freshmen who continue to get better on the scout teams that see that and say, ‘Why can’t that be me?’ You do things right off the field, and you generally have success on the field.”

Previous articleKansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7
Next articleAlan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Read more
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma...
Read more