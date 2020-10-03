51.6 F
Sunday, October 4, 2020
Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The loss dropped Kansas to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State moved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. The Cowboys are the only undefeated team left in the Big 12 at this point of the season.

“We’re in pain, but in my opinion, we’re going to continue to work hard, and be something,” head coach Les Miles said. “I’m still for us, and for our guys.”

The Jayhawks got on the board in the fourth quarter when sophomore running back Velton Gardner punched one in from a yard out for his fourth-career touchdown.

Kansas was led defensively by Kenny Logan Jr., who picked up a career high in tackles with 12 stops. Davon Ferguson also recorded a career-high 11 tackles, including 1 ½ for a loss. It marked the first time since last season’s game against Iowa State that the Jayhawks had two players register double-digit tackles.

Sophomore linebacker Nick Channel, making his first-career start for Kansas, collected eight tackles, including a sack and 1 ½ tackles-for-loss. DaJon Terry, Hayden Hatcher and Elijah Jones each registered a tackle-for-loss as well. The Jayhawks had seven tackles-for-loss, marking a new season high.

Offensively, junior quarterback Miles Kendrick entered in reserve and completed 11-of-19 passes for 90 yards. Kwamie Lassiter II led the team with four catches for 43 yards. The team’s leading rusher was freshman Daniel Hishaw, who had 51 yards on just five carries. Pooka Williams Jr., added 32 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The Jayhawks will have their second bye of the season next week, before returning to action on Oct. 17 at West Virginia.

