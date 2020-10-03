51.6 F
Wichita
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma...
Read more
Professional Sports

Patriots at Chiefs NFL Game Postponed Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/2/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Abilene – Cancelled Chapman - Cancelled Concordia 47, Clay Center 35 Marysville 58, Council Grove 0 Paola 48, Wamego 7 Twin Valley League 8-Man Burlingame 48, Washington...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday night. Homegrown midfielder Gianluca Busio provided assists on both goals as Sporting improved to 7-5-2 (23 pts.) on the season, with the Dynamo dropping to 3-5-7 (16 pts.).

In Sporting’s first game in 10 days following the postponement of last Sunday’s match with the Colorado Rapids, it was the Houston Dynamo that started on the front foot and created the first two chances of the game. In the seventh minute, Adam Lundkvist’s cross from the left was diverted narrowly over the bar by Mauro Manotas before the Colombian striker again missed the target when well placed in the 16th minute.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia was forced into a pair of saves early, including a stop to deny Darwin Quintero what would’ve been his third goal of the season against SKC. At the other end, Busio – playing in a more advanced position on the night – threatened for the first time as he curled a left-footed effort just wide of the post.

In the 25th minute, Sporting KC earned a free kick approximately 30 yards from Houston’s goal and Johnny Russell almost produced a spectacular strike but his effort skimmed the roof of the net on its way over the bar.

Sporting KC took the lead in the 34th minute after a devastating counterattack. Ilie Sanchez picked off a loose pass in the midfield and fed Busio who in turn played an inch-perfect pass into the path Pulido. The Designated Player found himself alone dribbling at Kiki Struna and, after turning the Slovenian inside out, fired a low shot into the corner to give Sporting KC a precious lead heading into halftime.

Houston controlled the opening period of the second half but the introduction of Roger Espinoza turned the tide in the 61st minute, with the Honduran make his first appearance since Aug. 29 after recovering from injury.

Espinoza’s presence gave Sporting KC added impetus in the midfield and the chances soon started flowing for the visitors. First, Pulido surged at the Houston backline before slipping Khiry Shelton in alone with Marko Maric, but Shelton’s low strike was well repelled by the Houston goalkeeper before Russell’s follow-up was parried away. Two minutes later, Pulido again showed his creative tendencies as he played Russell in on goal but the Scotsman’s right-footed effort was blocked by Maric.

The second goal was coming and it finally arrived in the 73rd minute. Espinoza slipped a lovely pass into the path of Busio who found Pulido with a brilliant first-time pass and the Mexican striker did the rest, lofting an excellent finish over Maric and into the side-netting to make the score 2-0. At just 18 years of age, Busio now has three assists on the season and is the youngest player in MLS to have multiple assists in 2020.

With the game getting increasingly testy in the closing stages – nine yellow cards were shown on the night, including seven after the 70th minute – Houston found a route back into the game when Sam Junqua headed home his first professional goal off Quintero’s corner in the 84th minute.

The Dynamo piled numbers forward in the closing stages looking for an equalizer, but aside from substitute Niko Hansen’s effort that flew high and wide, Sporting held firm to clinch all three points and improve to 3-1-1 on the road in the 2020 regular season.

Sporting KC now returns home to prepare for a Wednesday night clash with Eastern Conference foe the Chicago Fire at Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Kansas City and Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Previous articleVaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Read more
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Alan Pulido scores twice as Sporting Kansas City earns 2-1 road win at the Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
Forward Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals to lead Sporting Kansas City to a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the Houston...
Read more
College Sports

Vaughn’s Big Day Lifts Cats In Win Over Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State Football nightmares go, Skylar Thompson lying on the...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No.17/19 Oklahoma State, 47-7

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 47-7 loss to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma...
Read more