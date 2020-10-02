KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/2/2020

North Central Kansas League
Abilene – Cancelled
Chapman – Cancelled
Concordia 47, Clay Center 35
Marysville 58, Council Grove 0
Paola 48, Wamego 7
Twin Valley League 8-Man
Burlingame 48, Washington County 28
Clifton-Clyde 46, Valley Falls 0
Doniphan West 52, Maranatha Academy 0
Frankfort 36, Axtell 14
Hanover 54, Osborne 6
Onaga – Cancelled
Rawlins Co. 46, Blue Valley-Randolph 0
Wetmore – Open Date
Twin Valley League 11-Man
Centralia 46, Jeff Co. North 6
Jackson Heights 36, Troy 3
Valley Heights 58, Wabaunsee 0