Electric Coop Members Reject Proposed Consolidation Of Two Kansas Electric Cooperatives

AXTELL, KAN./TROY, KAN. – October 2, 2020 – Two Kansas electric cooperatives serving members in northeastern Kansas announced today their members had defeated a proposed consolidation plan. Recently, the Boards of Trustees for Nemaha-Marshall Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. in Axtell, Kansas (NMEC) and Doniphan Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. in Troy, Kansas (DEC) had unanimously approved a vote by their respective members on the proposed consolidation.

Prior to the October 1, 2020 vote, the proposed consolidation plan was reviewed extensively during special meetings with NMEC and DEC members and employees. The vote was held both in-person at the respective NMEC and DEC offices, and by mail ballot at NMEC.

Kansas Statutes require that both electric coops’ members for each organization approve the consolidation by two-thirds of the votes cast, with a minimum of 50 members in each cooperative voting.

“We are disappointed with the outcome. The Boards of Trustees have worked diligently on this issue. However, these are member owned and member driven electric cooperatives. The members have spoken with this vote,” said Daniel O’Brien, General Manager for DEC.

“Our organization appreciates the work by both Boards of Trustees, the consultants and key employees who have worked to develop this proposal,” said Kathleen O’Brien, General Manager for NMEC. She added, “Going forward, we will continue to provide our members with best-in-class electric service.”