Electric Coop Members Reject Proposed Consolidation Of Two Kansas Electric Cooperatives

By Bruce Dierking
File Photo/Pixabay

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Hoops: Cayman Islands Classic Canceled for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, once scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, November 23-25 in Niceville, Florida, has been canceled due to the...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Wildcat Game Preview: Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATATN, Kan. - Following one of the largest comeback wins in school history, Kansas State returns home to host Texas Tech Saturday at Bill Snyder Family...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Jayhawk Game Preview: Oklahoma State

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics to Unveil Gale Sayers and John Hadl Statues on October 3rd

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Bronze statues of legendary Kansas Football players John Hadl and Gale Sayers will be unveiled outside the Anderson Family Football Complex...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

AXTELL, KAN./TROY, KAN. – October 2, 2020 – Two Kansas electric cooperatives serving members in northeastern Kansas announced today their members had defeated a proposed consolidation plan. Recently, the Boards of Trustees for Nemaha-Marshall Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. in Axtell, Kansas (NMEC) and Doniphan Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. in Troy, Kansas (DEC) had unanimously approved a vote by their respective members on the proposed consolidation.

Prior to the October 1, 2020 vote, the proposed consolidation plan was reviewed extensively during special meetings with NMEC and DEC members and employees. The vote was held both in-person at the respective NMEC and DEC offices, and by mail ballot at NMEC.

Kansas Statutes require that both electric coops’ members for each organization approve the consolidation by two-thirds of the votes cast, with a minimum of 50 members in each cooperative voting.

“We are disappointed with the outcome. The Boards of Trustees have worked diligently on this issue. However, these are member owned and member driven electric cooperatives. The members have spoken with this vote,” said Daniel O’Brien, General Manager for DEC.

“Our organization appreciates the work by both Boards of Trustees, the consultants and key employees who have worked to develop this proposal,” said Kathleen O’Brien, General Manager for NMEC. She added, “Going forward, we will continue to provide our members with best-in-class electric service.”

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
Read more
Agriculture News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
Read more
Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Read more
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

