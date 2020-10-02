70.7 F
2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

By Derek Nester

K-State Hoops: Cayman Islands Classic Canceled for 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, once scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, November 23-25 in Niceville, Florida, has been canceled due to the...
K-State Wildcat Game Preview: Texas Tech

MANHATATN, Kan. - Following one of the largest comeback wins in school history, Kansas State returns home to host Texas Tech Saturday at Bill Snyder Family...
Kansas Jayhawk Game Preview: Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma...
Kansas Athletics to Unveil Gale Sayers and John Hadl Statues on October 3rd

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Bronze statues of legendary Kansas Football players John Hadl and Gale Sayers will be unveiled outside the Anderson Family Football Complex...
Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture–Agricultural Marketing Service to increase opportunities for specialty crops. According to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.” KDA has selected other recipients to further utilize the funds.

The following is a list of Kansas projects that will be funded by the grant:

  • Prairieland Market, Increasing Specialty Crops in Prepared Foods and Retail Sales at Prairieland Market, $42,655 (Saline County) — Through increased marketing, this project will expand community awareness of prepared foods and retail opportunities to consume local specialty crops that Prairieland Market in Salina will source from more than 12 local growers.
  • Extension Education Foundation, Promoting Specialty Crops in South Central Kansas through Growing Growers Learning Network, $68,312 (Sedgwick County) — The foundation will build upon previous successes of the Growing Growers program and create a Growing Growers Learning Network to provide quality learning experiences for new, beginning, and socially disadvantaged producers related to recommended business practices, best food safety practices, and developing quality sustainable business.
  • Kansas State University, Building Capacity for Education and Research Opportunities at K-State’s Willow Farm, $55,692 (Riley County) — K-State will establish the Willow Lake Student Farm as the premier small- to mid-scale diversified farm research and training center in the Midwest by improving the farm’s infrastructure for hosting and teaching for-credit courses, workshops, field days, short courses, internships, and volunteer opportunities.
  • Kansas Department of Agriculture, Specialty Crop Conference Education Support, $35,732 (statewide) — KDA will financially assist Kansas specialty crop growers to attend a recognized conference on specialty crop growing techniques and industry to increase their knowledge base and develop a plan of action to implement new ideas into their operations.
  • Kansas Specialty Crop Growers Association, Growing and Sustaining the Kansas Specialty Crop Growers Association, $61,744 (statewide) — KSCGA will work to grow the reach of the association by: improving communication for specialty crop growers across the state, evaluating the current online/alternative marketing channels for specialty crops, upgrading the KSCGA member directory, and building a statewide Specialty Crop Growers Support Bureau.
  • Children First: CEO Kansas, Fresh Food Matters, $55,995 (Sedgwick County) — Children First: CEO Kansas will educate area students about the importance of growing and eating specialty crops through experiential learning in four learning gardens throughout the area. Further programs will include teaching adults how to prepare specialty crops in a teaching kitchen, as well as distribution of information cards throughout the area.

For more information including past recipients, visit the KDA Specialty Crop Block Grant web page at www.agriculture.ks.gov/SpecialtyCrop.

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Homicide investigation in Elk County

ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
