Squirrel Jam to be Held in Marysville’s City Park

The bandstand in Marysville’s City Park will be home to Squirrel Jam, Saturday, October 17, from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Musicians are invited to share their musical talents at the jam. Solo performers, duets, quartets, and full bands are all invited to perform; musicians may come with prepared songs or may jam with other artists to create new music on the spot. Even though the event is scheduled for over four hours, musicians may come for any part of the jam session.

The event is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

This is the fourth year the arts cooperative has sponsored Squirrel Jam. The event brings musicians together to share their talents and to entertain the crowd.

“This year’s event will be similar,” said Rachel Massoth, a board member for the arts cooperative. “We have so many musicians in this area, it will be great to bring everyone together to create music.”

Musicians will check in with the coordinators and place their names on the performance list. Depending on the number of musicians attending, each performer can expect to play for about fifteen minutes. Musicians will be able to play alone or jam with others.

Not only is the event for musicians, it is also for those who want to hear live music. Those attending Squirrel Jam are allowed to bring coolers of beverages (non-alcoholic and beer) to the event. People should bring their picnic blankets or lawn chairs so they can enjoy great music.

“This is informal,” Massoth said. “We hope this brings musicians together to create music and even experience new styles of music.”

The event hopes to attract families who will spend the afternoon in the park.

In case of inclement weather the jam will be moved to the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, 201 South 9th Street.

Social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged.

For information about Squirrel Jam, people may contact Wayne Kruse, president of the arts cooperative, at 785-713-9866 or visit the arts cooperative’s website marshallcountyarts.org.