Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/28/2020

Marysville City Council met Monday and approved moving forward with construction of a dog park, on city owned property off Jackson Street at the south edge of the city. A number of questions were addressed by the volunteer group, which has undertaken planning and fundraising efforts. Primary concern was the city crew accepting additional mowing responsibilities for the 4-acre site. It was requested that the city adopt mowing, trash removal, and spraying. After a lengthy back and forth session, the group was given permission to proceed.

Approval was given for use of the city park October 17th for the Marshall County Arts Cooperative Squirrel Jam. The event will be held the same day as the Pony Express Gravel Dash, which will be based at the former Union Pacific Depot.

A proposal for alley repairs from 10th to 11th streets, north of Memorial Presbyterian Church, through the sales tax fund created discussion. No cost estimate was given, with city crews doing the work. Approval was given.

Kevin Throm expressed concern with a $17,000 mobilization charge from Hall Brothers, for reconstruction of several blocks of 6th Street, that is being done in two phases, one this fall, and the other next spring, which will then result in another $17,000 expense. He spoke in favor of both projects but questioned the significant mobilization charges that would be assessed twice if the project is split into two phases. He also expressed concern with continued deterioration of many sections of curb and gutter and suggested that the city prioritize plans to begin work repairing these, before streets are further affected.

Mandy cook was appointed to a position on the city Convention and Tourism Committee.