67.7 F
Wichita
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/28/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm...
Read more
College Sports

Baylor Upends Kansas in Big 12 Opener, 47-14

Derek Nester - 0
WACO, Texas – Kansas football scored on its opening possession Saturday night at McLane Stadium while Baylor responded by scoring 40-straight points before...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Uses Huge Second Half To Earn 38-35 Win Over No. 3 Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
NORMAN, Oklahoma – You could start with the game-winning field goal from Blake Lynch. But what about the three rushing touchdowns from...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sunday’s Royals season finale to start at 12:05 p.m.

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball have announced that tomorrow’s previously schedule 2:05 p.m. season finale against the Detroit Tigers...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Abilene – No Game (COVID-19) Chapman – No Game (COVID-19) Concordia 56, Council Grove 6 Marysville – No Game (COVID-19) Riley County 41, Clay Center...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Marysville City Council met Monday and approved moving forward with construction of a dog park, on city owned property off Jackson Street at the south edge of the city. A number of questions were addressed by the volunteer group, which has undertaken planning and fundraising efforts. Primary concern was the city crew accepting additional mowing responsibilities for the 4-acre site. It was requested that the city adopt mowing, trash removal, and spraying. After a lengthy back and forth session, the group was given permission to proceed.

Approval was given for use of the city park October 17th for the Marshall County Arts Cooperative Squirrel Jam. The event will be held the same day as the Pony Express Gravel Dash, which will be based at the former Union Pacific Depot.

A proposal for alley repairs from 10th to 11th streets, north of Memorial Presbyterian Church, through the sales tax fund created discussion. No cost estimate was given, with city crews doing the work. Approval was given.

Kevin Throm expressed concern with a $17,000 mobilization charge from Hall Brothers, for reconstruction of several blocks of 6th Street, that is being done in two phases, one this fall, and the other next spring, which will then result in another $17,000 expense. He spoke in favor of both projects but questioned the significant mobilization charges that would be assessed twice if the project is split into two phases. He also expressed concern with continued deterioration of many sections of curb and gutter and suggested that the city prioritize plans to begin work repairing these, before streets are further affected.

Mandy cook was appointed to a position on the city Convention and Tourism Committee.

 

Previous articleChiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football
Next articleSquirrel Jam to be Held in Marysville’s City Park

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Read more
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester - 0
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Squirrel Jam to be Held in Marysville’s City Park

Derek Nester - 0
The bandstand in Marysville’s City Park will be home to Squirrel Jam, Saturday, October 17, from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Musicians are invited to...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/28/2020

Bruce Dierking - 0
Marysville City Council met Monday and approved moving forward with construction of a dog park, on city owned property off Jackson Street at the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm...
Read more