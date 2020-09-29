58.2 F
College Sports

Kansas Jayhawk Game Preview: Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawk Football

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The game serves as both homecoming and the Big 12 home opener for the Jayhawks.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 71st meeting between the two teams, with Oklahoma State holding the series advantage at 38-29-3, including a 22-15-1 mark in Lawrence. Kansas got its last win against Oklahoma State in 2007, defeating the Cowboys, 43-28.

The Jayhawks will look to bounce back against the Cowboys after falling to Baylor on the road, 47-14, on Sept. 26. Last season, KU defeated Texas Tech on Homecoming on a last-second Liam Jones field goal, lifting the Jayhawks over the Red Raiders, 37-34.

Saturday’s contest will be the earliest kickoff of the season so far for the Jayhawks, after KU played under the lights against Coastal Carolina and Baylor. The Jayhawks will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, with the game airing on ESPN.

