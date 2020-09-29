Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm their position as arguably the best team in football.

Kansas City piled up 517 yards of offense and found the end zone on four of their first five drives while the defense held Baltimore and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson to just 20 points on the night.

The Chiefs got off to a fast start with scores on each of their first two offensive possessions, beginning with a 3-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to push Kansas City in front. Mahomes then found fullback Anthony Sherman on a quick, 5-yard touchdown toss a drive later to extend the advantage.

It marked the first time Baltimore – whose defense had allowed just two touchdowns all season entering Monday’s contest – had yielded touchdowns on each of an opponent’s first two possessions to begin a game since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign.

Baltimore narrowed the deficit in a flash on the ensuing kickoff as return man Devin Duvernay eluded the Chiefs’ coverage team for a 93-yard touchdown, but it was all Kansas City after that.

Mahomes answered the Ravens’ score two possessions later with a 20-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and facing a third-and-14 on the Chiefs’ next series, the reigning Super Bowl MVP fired a 49-yard missile to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for yet another score and a commanding lead.

And while the offense was racking up points, the Chiefs’ defense was executing its will throughout the first half. Baltimore put together an 11-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a 23-yard field goal on its opening drive, but after that, the Ravens mustered just 30 total yards on their next five possessions before halftime.

Defensive end Chris Jones was right in the middle of that effort with two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as the defense bottled up the Ravens’ high-powered offensive attack.

Baltimore rallied to pull within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes found offensive tackle Eric Fisher for a 2-yard score a drive later to effectively secure the victory.

Mahomes finished the contest with five total scores, marking his 17th career game with at least three passing touchdowns – the third-most through four professional seasons in NFL history. The 25-year-old Mahomes also surpassed 10,000 passing yards for his career in just 34 games, becoming the fastest player in league history to reach the milestone.

Five different players tallied 50+ receiving yards for Kansas City, including 70 yards on five catches by rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire. As a team, the Chiefs amassed 517 total yards and went 10-of-13 on third down.

The victory was Kansas City’s 12th in a row – establishing a franchise record – as the Chiefs emphasized their presence among the best teams in football.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.