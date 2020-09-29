Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

52.8 F
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm their position as arguably the best team in football.

Kansas City piled up 517 yards of offense and found the end zone on four of their first five drives while the defense held Baltimore and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson to just 20 points on the night.

The Chiefs got off to a fast start with scores on each of their first two offensive possessions, beginning with a 3-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to push Kansas City in front. Mahomes then found fullback Anthony Sherman on a quick, 5-yard touchdown toss a drive later to extend the advantage.

It marked the first time Baltimore – whose defense had allowed just two touchdowns all season entering Monday’s contest – had yielded touchdowns on each of an opponent’s first two possessions to begin a game since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign.
Baltimore narrowed the deficit in a flash on the ensuing kickoff as return man Devin Duvernay eluded the Chiefs’ coverage team for a 93-yard touchdown, but it was all Kansas City after that.
Mahomes answered the Ravens’ score two possessions later with a 20-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and facing a third-and-14 on the Chiefs’ next series, the reigning Super Bowl MVP fired a 49-yard missile to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for yet another score and a commanding lead.

And while the offense was racking up points, the Chiefs’ defense was executing its will throughout the first half. Baltimore put together an 11-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a 23-yard field goal on its opening drive, but after that, the Ravens mustered just 30 total yards on their next five possessions before halftime.
Defensive end Chris Jones was right in the middle of that effort with two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as the defense bottled up the Ravens’ high-powered offensive attack.
Baltimore rallied to pull within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes found offensive tackle Eric Fisher for a 2-yard score a drive later to effectively secure the victory.

Mahomes finished the contest with five total scores, marking his 17th career game with at least three passing touchdowns – the third-most through four professional seasons in NFL history. The 25-year-old Mahomes also surpassed 10,000 passing yards for his career in just 34 games, becoming the fastest player in league history to reach the milestone.
Five different players tallied 50+ receiving yards for Kansas City, including 70 yards on five catches by rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire. As a team, the Chiefs amassed 517 total yards and went 10-of-13 on third down.
The victory was Kansas City’s 12th in a row – establishing a franchise record – as the Chiefs emphasized their presence among the best teams in football.
The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
Read more
Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester - 0
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

