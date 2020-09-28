2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms, ranches and businesses that produce, process or package certified organic agricultural products may be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

The purpose of the NOCCSP is to defray the costs of receiving and maintaining organic certification under the National Organic Program. For FY 2020–2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is revising the reimbursement amount to 50 percent of the certified organic operation’s eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $500 per scope. Scopes include the areas of crops, livestock, wild crops and handling (i.e., processing). This change is due to a limited amount of funding available and will allow a larger number of certified organic operations to receive assistance.

FSA awards the NOCCSP funds to eligible state agencies that serve as administering entities who work directly with organic operations to reimburse organic certification costs. The current period of qualification for organic operations seeking reimbursements is from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020. Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 15, 2020, or until all funds are expended, whichever comes first.

It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell their products as certified organic. For more information, go to the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/organic or contact KDA economist Peter Oppelt at Peter.Oppelt@ks.gov or 785-564-6726.