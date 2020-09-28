67.4 F
2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

By Derek Nester

Baylor Upends Kansas in Big 12 Opener, 47-14

WACO, Texas – Kansas football scored on its opening possession Saturday night at McLane Stadium while Baylor responded by scoring 40-straight points before...
K-State Uses Huge Second Half To Earn 38-35 Win Over No. 3 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma – You could start with the game-winning field goal from Blake Lynch. But what about the three rushing touchdowns from...
Sunday’s Royals season finale to start at 12:05 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball have announced that tomorrow’s previously schedule 2:05 p.m. season finale against the Detroit Tigers...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/25/2020

North Central Kansas League Abilene – No Game (COVID-19) Chapman – No Game (COVID-19) Concordia 56, Council Grove 6 Marysville – No Game (COVID-19) Riley County 41, Clay Center...
KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For Member Schools For 2020-2021 School Year

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released new classifications for member schools for all activities excluding football, which runs on...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms, ranches and businesses that produce, process or package certified organic agricultural products may be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

The purpose of the NOCCSP is to defray the costs of receiving and maintaining organic certification under the National Organic Program. For FY 2020–2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is revising the reimbursement amount to 50 percent of the certified organic operation’s eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $500 per scope. Scopes include the areas of crops, livestock, wild crops and handling (i.e., processing). This change is due to a limited amount of funding available and will allow a larger number of certified organic operations to receive assistance.

FSA awards the NOCCSP funds to eligible state agencies that serve as administering entities who work directly with organic operations to reimburse organic certification costs. The current period of qualification for organic operations seeking reimbursements is from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020. Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 15, 2020, or until all funds are expended, whichever comes first.

It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell their products as certified organic. For more information, go to the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/organic or contact KDA economist Peter Oppelt at Peter.Oppelt@ks.gov or 785-564-6726.

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Homicide investigation in Elk County

ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
