College Sports

Baylor Upends Kansas in Big 12 Opener, 47-14

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WACO, Texas – Kansas football scored on its opening possession Saturday night at McLane Stadium while Baylor responded by scoring 40-straight points before KU could counter. The Bears, playing in their first game of the season, went on to beat the Jayhawks 47-14.

KU (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) got off to a fast start in its second game of the season, scoring on the first drive of Saturday night’s game at Baylor. True freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels got his first-career start and completed two passes during an eight-play, 79-yard drive, one each to senior wide receivers Andrew Parchment (four yards) and Stephon Robinson Jr. (23 yards). Pooka Williams Jr., then rushed 21 yards for his first touchdown of the season and 11th of his Kansas career.

Baylor (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) responded with a touchdown two plays later to tie the game at 7-7. The Bears also scored on their next two drives to take a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

After scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter, BU accomplished the same feat in the third quarter before tallying a safety and the team’s fifth touchdown of the night in the final 15 minutes of play. In the second half, Baylor senior running back Tresten Ebner took two KU kickoffs to the end zone, the first a 100-yard return and the second from 83 yards out.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas’ Williams scored his second touchdown of the evening on a 16-yard rush. The junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, recorded 70 yards for the game, just surpassing his 67 against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12. Redshirt-freshman kicker Jacob Borcila’s point-after-attempt was good, making the score 40-14 with 7:03 to play in the game.

The home team came right back on the next possession, scoring its sixth touchdown of the game on a 26-yard run by Craig Williams. John Mayers’ PAT was good, putting the Bears ahead by a score of 47-14 with four minutes remaining on the clock.

For the game, KU’s rookie quarterback, Daniels, completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for a total of 159 yards. Williams and sophomore running back Velton Gardner led the Jayhawks in rushing with 76 and 70 yards, respectively, on 14 attempts apiece. Senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II was the top receiver for Kansas on the evening, catching six passes for 65 yards.

Kansas’ defense was led by sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr., who tied his career high in tackles with seven. Senior linebacker Kyron Johnson was just behind with six while junior safety Davon Ferguson and senior cornerback Elijah Jones recorded five tackles each.

Kansas returns to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 3, when the Jayhawks host the No. 15-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Homecoming. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County's top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don't feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

