KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For Member Schools For 2020-2021 School Year

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released new classifications for member schools for all activities excluding football, which runs on a separate 2-year cycle. Classifications are based on the enrollment figures of 9th through 12th grades on September 21, 2020.

The following changes were made in classifications from the 2019-2020 school year.

6A: 36 schools, enrollment 2,397-1,361

Wichita-Northwest moves up from 5A

5A: 36 schools, enrollment 1,306-733

Shawnee-Mill Valley drops from 6A

Kansas City-Piper moves up from 4A

4A: 36 schools, enrollment 707-314

McPherson drops from 5A

Concordia moves up from 3A

3A: 64 schools, enrollment 309-173

Girard drops from 4A

Rossville moves up from 2A

Oskaloosa moves up from 2A

Ellsworth moves up from 2A

2A: 64 schools, enrollment 169-104

Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy drops from 3A

Effingham-Atchison Co. Community drops from 3A

Humboldt drops from 3A

Valley Falls moves up from 1A

Elbing-Berean Academy moves up from 1A

Washington County moves up from 1A

1A: 118 schools, enrollment 104-10

Pratt-Skyline drops from 2A

Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin joins 1A

Canton-Galva drops from 2A

Holton-Jackson Heights drops from 2A

For a listing of all classification and enrollment information, please visit the KSHSAA Classification website. The split between 1A Division 1, and 1A Division 2 will be announced at a later date.