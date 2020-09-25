KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For Member Schools For 2020-2021 School Year

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released new classifications for member schools for all activities excluding football, which runs on a separate 2-year cycle. Classifications are based on the enrollment figures of 9th through 12th grades on September 21, 2020.
The following changes were made in classifications from the 2019-2020 school year.
6A: 36 schools, enrollment 2,397-1,361
Wichita-Northwest moves up from 5A
5A: 36 schools, enrollment 1,306-733
Shawnee-Mill Valley drops from 6A
Kansas City-Piper moves up from 4A
4A: 36 schools, enrollment 707-314
McPherson drops from 5A
Concordia moves up from 3A
3A: 64 schools, enrollment 309-173
Girard drops from 4A
Rossville moves up from 2A
Oskaloosa moves up from 2A
Ellsworth moves up from 2A
2A: 64 schools, enrollment 169-104
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy drops from 3A
Effingham-Atchison Co. Community drops from 3A
Humboldt drops from 3A
Valley Falls moves up from 1A
Elbing-Berean Academy moves up from 1A
Washington County moves up from 1A
1A: 118 schools, enrollment 104-10
Pratt-Skyline drops from 2A
Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin joins 1A
Canton-Galva drops from 2A
Holton-Jackson Heights drops from 2A
For a listing of all classification and enrollment information, please visit the KSHSAA Classification website. The split between 1A Division 1, and 1A Division 2 will be announced at a later date.