Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For Member Schools For 2020-2021 School Year

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Releases New Classifications For Member Schools For 2020-2021 School Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released new classifications for member schools for all activities excluding football, which runs on...
Read more
Professional Sports

Johnny Russell strikes again as Sporting KC falls 2-1 to Orlando City SC

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 23, 2020) -- Forward Johnny Russell scored for the third straight game on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City's second-half rally...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings For Week 3 – 9/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Chapman at Marysville Football Friday Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Derek Nester - 0
Marysville high school football game Friday against Chapman is canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Chapman Schools. Chapman is moving to remote...
Read more
College Sports

Former Kansas Football Star “Kansas Comet” Gale Sayers Passes Away at 77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers passed away on...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released new classifications for member schools for all activities excluding football, which runs on a separate 2-year cycle. Classifications are based on the enrollment figures of 9th through 12th grades on September 21, 2020.

The following changes were made in classifications from the 2019-2020 school year.

6A: 36 schools, enrollment 2,397-1,361
Wichita-Northwest moves up from 5A

5A: 36 schools, enrollment 1,306-733
Shawnee-Mill Valley drops from 6A
Kansas City-Piper moves up from 4A

4A: 36 schools, enrollment 707-314
McPherson drops from 5A
Concordia moves up from 3A

3A: 64 schools, enrollment 309-173
Girard drops from 4A
Rossville moves up from 2A
Oskaloosa moves up from 2A
Ellsworth moves up from 2A

2A: 64 schools, enrollment 169-104
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy drops from 3A
Effingham-Atchison Co. Community drops from 3A
Humboldt drops from 3A
Valley Falls moves up from 1A
Elbing-Berean Academy moves up from 1A
Washington County moves up from 1A

1A: 118 schools, enrollment 104-10
Pratt-Skyline drops from 2A
Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin joins 1A
Canton-Galva drops from 2A
Holton-Jackson Heights drops from 2A

For a listing of all classification and enrollment information, please visit the KSHSAA Classification website. The split between 1A Division 1, and 1A Division 2 will be announced at a later date.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. Aruba was previously on the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester - 0
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

