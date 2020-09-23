Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings For Week 3 – 9/23/2020

67.3 F
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 21. Classifications for this week’s rankings are still based on enrollments from 2019-20.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 8-1 (1)
2. Olathe Northwest 7-0 (3)
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 7-0 (5)
4. Blue Valley West 2-1 (2)
5. Blue Valley 3-3 (4)
6. Blue Valley North 5-3 (6)
7. Mill Valley 7-2 (10)
8. Gardner-Edgerton 2-2 (7)
9. Derby 8-5 (NR)
10. Hutchinson 10-3 (9)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 8-1 (2)
3. Lansing 9-0 (3)
4. Bishop Carroll 8-1 (5)
5. McPherson 10-0 (6)
6. Bonner Springs 9-1 (7)
7. Spring Hill 11-3 (4)
8. Seaman 12-2 (9)
9. Andover 11-2 (8)
10. De Soto 10-2 (10)

Class 4A
1. Andale 11-1 (1)
2. Circle 7-2 (2)
3. Nickerson 10-3 (3)
4. Buhler 9-2 (9)
5. Bishop Miege 2-2 (5)
6. Clay Center 8-3 (8)
7. Louisburg 5-5 (6)
8. Eudora 4-2 (7)
9. Ottawa 9-7 (NR)
10. Topeka-Hayden 4-9 (4)

Class 3A
1. Sabetha 14-0 (5)
2. Royal Valley 13-2 (1)
3. Cheney 9-1 (2)
4. Smoky Valley 13-1 (3)
5. Silver Lake 13-3 (8)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-2 (4)
7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 13-2 (6)
8. Phillipsburg 8-0 (7)
9. Nemaha Central 9-3 (9)
10. Riverton 16-0 (NR)

Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 13-0 (2)
2. Garden Plain 9-1 (1)
3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 8-0 (3)
4. Smith Center 9-0 (NR)
5. Ellinwood 11-3 (4)
6. Sedgwick 16-2 (5)
7. Herington 9-0 (8)
8. Jefferson County North 13-3 (6)
9. Belle Plaine 14-1 (7)
10. Valley Heights 12-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Olpe 9-0 (1)
2. Pretty Prairie 10-0 (2)
3. Burlingame 11-0 (3)
4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 8-0 (4)
5. Lebo 8-1 (6)
6. Hanover 11-2 (NR)
7. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7)
8. Meade/Fowler 9-1 (8)
9. Victoria 9-2 (9)
10. South Central 12-2 (5)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Central Plains 7-2 (1)
2. Attica 9-1 (2)
3. St. Francis 11-2 (3)
4. Golden Plains 12-3 (4)
5. Centre 7-2 (8)
6. Central Christian 9-3 (6)
7. Wheatland/Grinnell 11-5 (7)
8. Elyria Christian 7-3 (10)
9. Lakeside 7-2 (NR)
10. Dighton 10-3 (NR)

