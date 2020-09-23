63.4 F
Wichita
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Johnny Russell strikes again as Sporting KC falls 2-1 to Orlando City SC

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Johnny Russell strikes again as Sporting KC falls 2-1 to Orlando City SC

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 23, 2020) -- Forward Johnny Russell scored for the third straight game on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City's second-half rally...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings For Week 3 – 9/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Chapman at Marysville Football Friday Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Derek Nester - 0
Marysville high school football game Friday against Chapman is canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Chapman Schools. Chapman is moving to remote...
Read more
College Sports

Former Kansas Football Star “Kansas Comet” Gale Sayers Passes Away at 77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers passed away on...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches For 2021 Contest

Derek Nester - 0
SPRING HILL, KS - As the 2020 Kansas high school football season continues, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(Sept. 23, 2020) — Forward Johnny Russell scored for the third straight game on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City’s second-half rally fell short in a 2-1 defeat to Orlando City SC at Children’s Mercy Park.

In-form Orlando (7-2-4, 25 points) took a two-goal halftime lead through Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel, and although Russell grabbed a goal back early in the second half, Sporting (6-5-2, 20 points) were unable to conjure an equalizer as the Lions pushed their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Still within striking distance of first place in the Western Conference standings, Sporting will aim to bounce back Sunday with a trip to the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest Plus, FOX Sports GO, ESPN 94.5 FM and La Grande 1340 AM.

With Luis Martins injured and Gianluca Busio suspended due to yellow card accumulation, left back Amadou Dia and holding midfielder Ilie Sanchez accounted for the two changes to Sporting Kansas City’s lineup from a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on Saturday. Dia made his first start at Children’s Mercy Park since April 2016, while Ilie returned to the XI for the first time since the MLS is Back Tournament in July.

The game’s first flashbulb moment stemmed from a booming run through the central channel by Gadi Kinda, who drew a handball infraction on Orlando defender Rodrigo Schlegel in the 10th minute. Graham Zusi’s ensuing 25-yard free kick bent over the Lions’ four-man wall and flashed a yard wide of the left post, much to the relief of Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The visitors gained a foothold past the half-hour mark and struck twice in the space of two minutes. In the 36th minute, Akindele ran onto a through ball from Ruan and finished low across goalkeeper Tim Melia for his second tally of the season and his second goal in as many appearances against Sporting.

Portuguese talisman Nani orchestrated Orlando’s second goal seven minutes before the break, lifting a ball over the top for Michel to corral and slot into the corner for his fourth goal in five matches. Nani recorded his 14th career MLS assist on the play, having returned to Kansas City for the first time since losing a friendly to Sporting as a member of English side Manchester United in 2010.

The second half unfolded in a decidedly different manner, as Sporting wasted little time turning the tide. Within seconds of the restart, Gerso’s teasing cross from the left side was palmed onto the crossbar by Gallese and scrambled clear by the Orlando defense.

In the 53rd minute, Russell cut the Lions’ lead in half by recording his fourth goal in a torrid three-game span. Zusi floated a brilliant diagonal ball to Gerso, who settled into possession and whipped another pinpoint cross to the far post. Russell was on hand to steer a powerful header into the roof of the net, moving his team-leading goal haul to six on the year. Sporting has now scored in 13 straight matches to open the regular season, eclipsing the club record previously held in 2003 and 2008, and remains the only MLS team yet to be shut out in 2020.

Russell nearly bagged his second of the night on 60 minutes, combining neatly with Dia on the edge of the penalty area before dragging a shot wide of the frame. Sporting were given another boost shortly thereafter when Mexican striker Alan Pulido entered for his first appearance since Aug. 29 after missing four matches through injury.

Sporting continued to probe for a leveler, and in nearly came in the 67th minute off the right foot of Gadi Kinda. The Israeli received a pass from Gerso and laced a long-range firecracker that screamed inches wide with the outstretched Gallese firmly beaten.

Pulido thought he had restored parity in the 76th minute after burying a deflected effort off a Khiry Shelton pullback, but Shelton was flagged offside in the buildup and the goal was negated.

Manager Peter Vermes’ side kept its foot on the pedal into the dying embers of the contest, and Gerso almost produced a stunning equalizer in the 87th minute, only to see his 28-yard piledriver turned away by Gallese.

Previous articleKansas Volleyball Association Rankings For Week 3 – 9/23/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester - 0
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Would Your Child’s Safety Seat Pass Inspection?

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kan. – Sept. 21, 2020 – Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or...
Read more
Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Taking Pride in Agriculture

Derek Nester - 0
By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher We are clearly in the middle of fall and that means harvest. Harvest is one of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Johnny Russell strikes again as Sporting KC falls 2-1 to Orlando City SC

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 23, 2020) -- Forward Johnny Russell scored for the third straight game on Wednesday night as Sporting Kansas City's second-half rally...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings For Week 3 – 9/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Chapman at Marysville Football Friday Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Derek Nester - 0
Marysville high school football game Friday against Chapman is canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Chapman Schools. Chapman is moving to remote...
Read more