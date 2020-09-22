Kpreps.com Week 4 High School Football Rankings

Week Three action saw nine teams ranked in the Kpreps poll lose, although several of those fell to ranked opponents. Find out how our voters have arranged this week’s poll.

Visit the Rankings page each week to view a complete list of the top five teams in each classification and how they performed last week.

Class 6A



The big change in the Class 6A rankings this came as a result of Blue Valley dropping its opener, 24-17, to Blue Valley Northweston Thursday night. Blue Valley’s roster also looked different than anticipated – notably the absence of quarterback Jake Wolff and running back Chase Jans. Wolff moved to Texas over the summer and Jans did not play. As a result of the loss, the Tigers fall from No. 3 to out of this week’s poll.

Olathe North moves up one spot for the second week in a row. The Eagles, now at No. 3, handled Lawrence Free State, 35-9, on Friday.

Junction City also moves up a spot to No. 4 this week. The Blue Jays built a 26-7 lead, then found themselves trailing 27-26 late in the game to Topeka Seaman. Andrew Khoury then hit Marcello Bussey on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 remaining to deliver a 34-27 Junction City win.

Shawnee Mission Northwest enters the poll at No. 5 this week. The Cougars opened the season on Saturday with a 36-6 win over Shawnee Mission East.

The top two in the Class 6A poll remain the same as Lawrencehandled Olathe West, 42-14, and No. 2 Derby won at Bishop Carroll, 35-21.

Lawrence was scheduled to have a showdown with Class 5A No. 1 Mill Valley this week, but it was learned late Saturday that the Chesty Lions will be quarantined for the next couple of weeks. As a result, Mill Valley quickly scheduled a game against Gardner-Edgerton for this Friday. Lawrence will return the field on Saturday, October 3rd when they host Bishop Carroll.



Class 5A



Mill Valley remains in the top spot this week despite a 35-28 loss to Bentonville (Ark.). The Tigers are the No. 2 ranked team in Class 7A in Arkansas. Mill Valley quarterback Cooper Marsh was injured while sliding down inside the 20-yard line with approximately :20 seconds remaining in Friday’s game. Bentonville intercepted Mill Valley in the end zone on the next play to secure the victory.

Wichita Northwest stays in the No. 2 spot this week after rolling to a second-consecutive blowout over a Greater Wichita Athletic League opponent. The Grizzlies beat Wichita Southeast, 73-0 on Friday, and will have a week off this week.

Third-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 5:30 of the fourth quarter on Friday to defeat Class 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege, 41-35. Tank Young rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the victory on 35 carries before being limited late in the fourth quarter due to an injury.

Bishop Carroll remains in the No. 4 spot this week despite a 35-21 loss to Class 6A No. 2 Derby. The Golden Eagles barely received enough votes to edge out Maize for the No. 4 spot. Maize enters the poll after a 34-27 win over Newton and from the benefit of their rival Maize South’s loss to Hutchinson.

Class 4A



Despite their 41-35 loss to Class 5A No. 3 Aquinas, Bishop Miegestays on top of this week’s 4A poll. Miege senior quarterback Timothy Dorsey passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, including 193 yards and two scores to senior Mack Moeller.

Second-ranked Paola got a 1-yard touchdown from Garrett Williams with :55 seconds remaining to defeat No. 3 Tonganoxie35-28. The Frontier League showdown was everything it was made up to be as the Panthers built a 28-14 lead in the second half only to see Tyler Bowden score a pair of touchdowns to tie the game for the Chieftains. Bowden rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in the game.

McPherson stays at No. 4 this week after a 31-13 win over Great Bend. The Bullpups led 14-7 at halftime and 21-13 late in the third quarter before adding a field goal and a touchdown set up by a blocked punt to pull away.

St. James Academy remains in the No. 5 spot this week after a 42-24 win over Eudora. The Thunder remain barely edged out Andover Central for the No. 5 spot in this week’s poll.



Class 3A



In Class 3A, top-ranked Andale its 16th consecutive game with a 63-7 win over Wellington. The Indians will open district play this week with a trip to Halstead.

Second-ranked Perry-Lecompton scored once in the third and once in the fourth quarter to double-up then No. 3 Holton, 28-14. Kaws’ quarterback Billy Welch exited the game with an injury early in the third quarter and did not return forcing Thad Metcalfe to move from running back to quarterback. The Kaws took advantage of three Holton fumbles in holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second half. Holton drops just outside this week’s poll after the loss.

Topeka Hayden moves up one spot to No. 3 this week after an impressive 42-28 win over Manhattan. The Wildcats will now begin district play at Baldwin.

Southeast of Saline climbs one spot to No. 4 this week after a second consecutive shutout. The Trojans blanked Ellsworth 42-0 on Friday and will begin district play with back-to-back road trips to Russell and Colby.

New to the poll, fifth-ranked Cheney blasted then 2A No. 5 Garden Plain, 44-7. Harrison Voth passed for 340 yards and five touchdowns in the victory – three going to Logan Bartlett. Quincy Thomas also added 150 yards on the ground for the Cardinals.

Class 2A



Top-ranked Rossville rolled to a 67-12 win over nearby St. Marys. The Bulldawg offense is rolling into district play averaging nearly 56 points per game. Rossville will be heavy favorites in their first three district games – all on the road at McLouth, Oskaloosa, and Pleasant Ridge.

After spending two weeks in quarantine, second-ranked Silver Lake opened its season with a dramatic 29-28 victory at Riley County. Daigan Kruger connected with Gannon Remer no a touchdown pass with :35 seconds remaining and Kruger barely got across the goal line on the two-point conversion for the one-point win.

Hoisington remains in the No. 3 spot this week after a hard-earned 32-22 win over Halstead. The Cardinals open district play with a home game against Phillipsburg.

Norton jumps into the poll this week at No. 4. The Blue Jays survived a double-overtime game with Russell with a 34-28 victory. Norton led 28-0 before the Broncos came storming back with a pair of touchdowns and onside kicks.

Hutchinson Trinity slips into the poll this week at No. 5. The Celtics posted a 35-0 win at Belle Plaine on Friday to remain unbeaten. Trinity holds a quality opening-week win over 1A contender Inman.

Defending-champion Nemaha Central falls out of this week’s poll after a 29-22 loss to Sabetha. Meanwhile, Garden Plain also drops out of the poll after being ranked fifth last week.



Class 1A



Olpe holds on to the top spot after a hard-fought 13-7 win over fellow 1A contender Lyndon. The Eagles will be on the road the next three weeks at Uniontown, Pleasanton, and JacksonHeights.

Second-ranked Valley Heights rolled to a 60-8 win over Hortonlast week to set up this week’s Twin Valley League showdown against No. 3 Centralia. The Panthers picked up a key district win at Jackson Heights last week.

Smith Center stays at No. 4 in this week’s poll after drilling Ellinwood. The Redmen will be heavily favored against Sacred Heart this week.

Finally, Conway Springs rounds out the poll this week at No. 5. The Cardinals went on the road and blasted Elkhart, 58-13, in a game they led 50-8 at halftime. Conway Springs will host Ellinwood this week in a non-district game.

Class 8M-I



The top five in Eight-Man, Division I remains the same this week. Top-ranked Canton-Galva went on the road and shutout Washington County, 48-0. The Eagles will open district play this week against Bennington.

Second-ranked Leoti-Wichita County cruised to a 48-0 shutout over an injury-riddled Hill City team. The Indians have a huge district showdown at unbeaten Hodgeman County.

Madison remains in the No. 3 this week after a 53-6 win over Southern Coffey County. The Bulldogs will open district play this week at home against Udall.

Fourth-ranked Clifton-Clyde won at Wakefield, 54-6, and fifth-ranked Little River rebounded from their loss to the Eagles with a 64-18 win over Goessel. Clifton-Clyde begins district play this week against Burlingame, while Little River opens play in District 4 against Lincoln.

Class 8M-II

The top two teams in the Eight-Man, Division II poll did not play this week.

Despite their significant efforts to schedule an opponent, No. 1 St. Francis remained idle this week. The Indians will open district play at Triplains-Brewster this week. Second-ranked Hanover did not play ahead of their showdown with No. 3 Axtell this week. Axtell blasted Mankato-Rock Hills, 64-18, on Friday.

Fourth-ranked Lebo won by a 52-6 margin for the second-consecutive week – this time over school-district rival Waverly. The Wolves host Hartford this week.

Finally, No. 5 Victoria won at WaKeeney-Trego 54-8. The Knights will resume district play this week with a showdown with unbeaten Sylvan-Lucas Unified.



6-Man Football

Top-ranked Cheylin defeated Northern Valley, 59-13, in a game added after Western Plains cancelled its season. Northern Valley was scheduled to take on Western Plains last week. Cheylin and Northern Valley are scheduled hook up again on October 16th.

Defending-champion Moscow claimed its 13th consecutive victory with a 55-7 rout of Burrton. The Wildcats have a big showdown this week against No. 3 Ashland. Ashland was idle last week after regularly-scheduled opponent Deerfield was unable to play.



