Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches For 2021 Contest

By Derek Nester

Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches For 2021 Contest

Derek Nester
SPRING HILL, KS - As the 2020 Kansas high school football season continues, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce...
College Sports

K-State Opens Big 12 Play by Traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Following a late season opener and a quick bye week, Kansas State begins its nine-game Big 12 schedule by traveling to...
College Sports

Kansas Football at Baylor Game Preview

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for the first time of their 2020 season, as they open Big 12...
Professional Sports

Second-place Sporting KC to host high-flying Orlando City SC at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday

Derek Nester
(Sept. 22, 2020) -- Children's Mercy Park will host a compelling cross-conference battle on Wednesday when Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) and Orlando...
Kansas Sports

Kpreps.com Week 4 High School Football Rankings

Derek Nester
Week Three action saw nine teams ranked in the Kpreps poll lose, although several of those fell to ranked opponents. Find out...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

SPRING HILL, KS – As the 2020 Kansas high school football season continues, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce the selection of our 2021 Head Coaches. DeSoto’s Brian King and Norton’s Lucas Melvin will serve as the Head Coaches for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl, to be held Saturday, June 26th at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas. Melvin will lead the West and King the East. The head coaches are selected by a vote of the previous games staff, including fellow coaches, camp directors, trainers, and managers.

Twenty years after competing for the East Squad in the 2000 Kansas Shrine Bowl, DeSoto’s Brian King returned as an assistant coach in 2020. Now King will join a rare list of players who have also served as Head Coach in the game. Coach King joins recent coaches, Warren Seitz and Scott Vang who each played in the game, then coached in 2018.

King has led a growing DeSoto program to prominence, finishing 10-1 in 2019. The Wildcats are off to a 2-1 start in 2020. Coach King prepped at Onaga before getting his degree in Education from Emporia State. Brian and his wife Audrey have three children Addison, Briggam, and Canton. “I am very honored to be selected as the East Head Coach in the 2021 Shrine Bowl,” said King. “Participating in this game is a great honor, as well as a great way for us as players and coaches to serve others while playing and coaching the game we love. I participated in this game as a player in 2000 and a coach in 2020 and I have greatly valued the experience and the relationships I have built during those times. I have a great appreciation for the Shriners and Shriners hospitals and the services they provide and could not be more excited to be participating in this game in 2021!”

In 2020, Lucas Melvin joined a special list of assistant coaches that have had the opportunity to coach their own son in the Kansas Shrine Bowl, as Kade Melvin represented Norton for the West Squad.

Coach Melvin will return to the Kansas Shrine Bowl sideline as the Head Coach in 2021. Melvin has led a Norton program to become a consistently dominant program in the West, building a 102-47 record in 13 seasons as head coach. Coach Melvin led the Blue Jays to a 9-4 record in 2019, falling to Nemaha Central in the class 2A State Championship. Norton is off to a 3-0 start in 2020 and are currently ranked #4 in class 2A. Coach Melvin graduated from Colby High School before graduating from Hutchinson Community College and Fort Hays State University. Lucas and his wife Angela have five children, Alec, Miah, Kade, Tyce, and Noah. “I feel very honored and privileged to be chosen as the head coach of the West for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl,” said Melvin. “I had a tremendous experience last year and I am looking forward to a great experience this time as well.”

“It’s a great honor to serve as a head coach in the Kansas Shrine Bowl,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director, B.J. Harris. “The fact that it is decided on by a vote of their peers is certainly special for our coaches. Our 2020 coaching staffs were filled with quality coaches, any of them would have been great for our game.” “Coach Melvin and Coach King each bring tremendous experience and energy and they definitely understand the meaning behind our game,” added Harris, “I’m looking forward to working with them this year.”

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West, football game put on each year by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The game has been played throughout Kansas each summer for 47 years at host cities across Kansas and will be held in Hutchinson for the first time, Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at Gowans
Stadium.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Would Your Child's Safety Seat Pass Inspection?

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kan. – Sept. 21, 2020 – Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or...
Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Taking Pride in Agriculture

Derek Nester
By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher We are clearly in the middle of fall and that means harvest. Harvest is one of the...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County's top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don't feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
