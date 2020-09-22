65 F
Wichita
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Kansas Football at Baylor Game Preview

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches For 2021 Contest

Derek Nester - 0
SPRING HILL, KS - As the 2020 Kansas high school football season continues, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Opens Big 12 Play by Traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Following a late season opener and a quick bye week, Kansas State begins its nine-game Big 12 schedule by traveling to...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football at Baylor Game Preview

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for the first time of their 2020 season, as they open Big 12...
Read more
Professional Sports

Second-place Sporting KC to host high-flying Orlando City SC at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 22, 2020) -- Children's Mercy Park will host a compelling cross-conference battle on Wednesday when Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) and Orlando...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kpreps.com Week 4 High School Football Rankings

Derek Nester - 0
Week Three action saw nine teams ranked in the Kpreps poll lose, although several of those fell to ranked opponents. Find out...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for the first time of their 2020 season, as they open Big 12 play against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game will kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., CT and will be televised on ESPNU.

The game marks the first of Big 12 Conference play for both teams, after the Jayhawks suffered a disappointing 23-38 loss vs. Coastal Carolina at home on Sept. 12 to open the 2020 season. The game marks the first of the season for the Bears, after postponing their Sept. 19 game against Houston.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 20th in the series history between KU and Baylor, with Baylor holding the series advantage at 15-4. It will also be the 10th game played in Waco, which Baylor has not lost to the Jayhawks playing on its home field.

KU will be under the lights for the second time this season, after falling to Coastal Carolina in its 9 p.m. CT, kickoff on Sept. 12. A season ago, the Jayhawks were 2-2 when playing night games (6 p.m. start or later).

Previous articleSecond-place Sporting KC to host high-flying Orlando City SC at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday
Next articleK-State Opens Big 12 Play by Traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Allen County

Derek Nester - 0
ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Would Your Child’s Safety Seat Pass Inspection?

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kan. – Sept. 21, 2020 – Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or...
Read more
Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Taking Pride in Agriculture

Derek Nester - 0
By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher We are clearly in the middle of fall and that means harvest. Harvest is one of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches For 2021 Contest

Derek Nester - 0
SPRING HILL, KS - As the 2020 Kansas high school football season continues, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Opens Big 12 Play by Traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Following a late season opener and a quick bye week, Kansas State begins its nine-game Big 12 schedule by traveling to...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football at Baylor Game Preview

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for the first time of their 2020 season, as they open Big 12...
Read more