Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Chargers, 23-20, in Overtime Thriller

Listen To Chiefs Football on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK as well as Z-96.3 The Lake

By Derek Nester

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Chargers, 23-20, in Overtime Thriller

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, in a thriller on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium...
Read more
Professional Sports

Johnny Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) dropped a 3-2 decision against FC Dallas (5-2-4, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Beloit 36, Concordia 7 Chapman 46, Abilene 0 Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 34, Clay Center 21 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 64, Rock Hills...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, in a thriller on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium as kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 58-yard, game-winning field goal in the closing minutes of overtime.

Butker’s kick – his second 58-yard field goal of the afternoon – moved the Chiefs to 2-0 on the season and marked their 11th-straight victory dating back to last season. Additionally, Butker’s two 58-yarders matched Nick Lowery for the longest kicks in franchise history.

Trailing by three points with just over two minutes to play, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a 12-play, 63-yard drive that set up a game-tying, 30-yard field goal by Butker as time expired in regulation. Kansas City converted two third downs as part of the series – including a third-and-20 – to position Butker’s game-tying kick.

Kansas City’s defense held Los Angeles to a three-and-out on the Chargers’ opening series of overtime, and following a 13-play, 39-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion at midfield, Butker nailed his 58-yarder and the Chiefs had the victory.

The win completed a thrilling comeback after a slow start on both sides of the ball.

Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert made the surprise start for Los Angeles in relief of fellow signal caller Tyrod Taylor – who couldn’t play at the last minute due to a chest injury – and made an impact right out of the gate.

Herbert found the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run to begin the game, punctuating a 79-yard scoring drive on the Chargers’ opening series as part of a strong debut for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

Kansas City answered the Chargers’ early score with a touchdown of its own midway through the second quarter, as Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce on a 10-yard scoring strike. It was part of a strong game for Kelce, who hauled in nine grabs for 90 yards and a score in the contest.

Herbert then responded with a 14-yard touchdown strike on the Chargers’ ensuing drive, however, pushing Los Angeles’ advantage to eight points heading into halftime.

The two teams traded field goals to begin the second half – including Butker’s first 58-yard kick – before Mahomes fired a 54-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill early in the fourth quarter.

The speedy Hill flew by two defenders, hauled in the pass and somersaulted into the end zone, narrowing the deficit to two points. Mahomes then found wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the two-point try, knotting the game up at 17 points apiece.

It marked Hill’s 18th touchdown that covered 50 or more yards since entering the NFL in 2016, which are the most in the league in that span and nine more than second place.

Los Angeles then re-claimed the lead with a 23-yard field goal following a 17-play drive that ate up more than 10 minutes of clock, leaving Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense with just under two and a half minutes remaining in the game.

Kansas City proceeded to move right down the field – including a Mahomes’ scramble on third-and-20 to move the chains – to set up Butker’s game-tying kick. The Chiefs then positioned Butker for yet another 58-yarder in the closing minutes of overtime, and despite the immense weight of the moment, the four-year veteran connected on the game-winner.

Mahomes completed 27-of-47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the game, finding Hill five times for a team-high 99 yards.

Defensively, rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tallied his second interception in as many career games, snatching Herbert’s pass out of the air late in the third quarter that eventually set up Hill’s touchdown grab. Fellow rookie defensive end Mike Danna also tallied his first-career sack in the contest.

It all culminated in Kansas City’s 28th victory in 31 divisional matchups since the beginning of the 2015 season, which are by far the most for any team against their own division in the NFL during that span.

The Chiefs return to action next week with a prime-time showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council approves $290 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Child Supervision, Public Health, Other Essential Services

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council (SFC) today unanimously approved a total of $290 million for the public health, essential needs and services, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

