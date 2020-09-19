69.3 F
Wichita
Saturday, September 19, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Johnny Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Johnny Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) dropped a 3-2 decision against FC Dallas (5-2-4, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Beloit 36, Concordia 7 Chapman 46, Abilene 0 Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 34, Clay Center 21 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 64, Rock Hills...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On COVID-19 Positive Fan

Derek Nester - 0
As the City of Kansas City Health Department has reported, a guest who attended Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium has presented...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) dropped a 3-2 decision against FC Dallas (5-2-4, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park. Johnny Russell scored twice in the second half to rally Sporting Kansas City from a 2-0 deficit after Franco Jara scored three minutes before and three minutes after halftime, however Ryan Hollingshead sealed the visitors’ third straight victory with an 86th minute game-winner.

After a 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC last weekend, Peter Vermes had the luxury of starting an unchanged lineup on Saturday for the first time since Sporting’s home opener on March 7 while still missing the likes of World Cup veterans Alan Pulido, Felipe Gutierrez and Roger Espinoza due to injury.

Playing the team’s 200th contest at Children’s Mercy Park, the milestone match delivered from the opening kick off with frantic first 30 minutes of action. Russell attempted his first of seven shots – one shy of the eight he recorded in the previous meeting with FC Dallas on Sept. 2 — in the game’s second minute, forcing an early save from Jimmy Maurer.

On the opposite end, Tim Melia was called into action two minutes later to put an end to a dangerous FC Dallas counter and deny Fabrice Jean-Picault.

Sporting nearly took the lead in the 10th minute when Gerso’s deflected effort floated past Maurer only to strike the far post. Two minutes later, Maurer raced off his line but failed to beat Khiry Shelton to the ball however referee Alex Chilowicz awarded a goal kick rather than a penalty following the collision in the penalty area. VAR Allen Chapman checked the play, but did not recommend a review.

Melia, who had already logged back-to-back saves in the 13th and 16th minutes, did well to keep out Jara’s half volley in the 28th minute. After facing no shots on goal a week ago, and only five total shots when SKC last faced Dallas on Sept. 2, Melia made his fifth save of the first half in the 32nd minute on Saturday – matching the club-high for a goalkeeper during the first half of an MLS regular season match during the Opta era (2010-present).

Sporting Kansas City continued to create chances, as well, including a high-quality attack in the 29th minute. Shelton nodded down Luis Martins’ cross from the left flank for Gerso, unmarked at the top of the six-yard box, however his first-time strike was off frame.

Instead, it was FC Dallas that opened the scoring on the cusp of halftime in the 42nd minute. After scoring in each of his team’s last two matches, Jara latched onto the end of a cross from John Nelson and headed home his third goal in eight days. The Argentine’s three-game goal scoring streak is the longest active streak in MLS and matches the longest such streak of the season in MLS.

Jara picked up right where he left off after the halftime intermission, pouncing on a loose ball in the box after an FC Dallas corner kick to grab his second goal of the day and fifth of the season in the 48th minute.

Sporting KC responded nearly immediately, capitalizing of a corner of their own. Gianluca Busio’s service found its way to Russell near the penalty spot and the Scottish international fired it home off the inside of the post with his left foot to pull Sporting back within a single goal. The goal also extended Sporting’s scoring streak and, with goals in all 12 regular season games in 2020, matched the club record for most consecutive games with a goal to start a season.

After Tim Melia produced his best stop of the match to thwart Michael Barrios with a kick save in the 75th minute, Russell and Busio would team up again on a set piece to level the match. Busio, an 18-year-old Sporting KC Academy product, zipped a well-struck service from the left edge of the penalty area into the box and onto the head of Russell for his team-leading fifth goal of the year.

The momentum generated by the two-goal comeback would prove to be short-lived, as FC Dallas secured the three points just three minutes later. Barrios intercepted an under-hit back pass intended for Melia, who momentarily came to the rescue with a superb sliding challenge only to see the ball fall to Hollingshead for a first-time finish and his first goal since August of 2019.

FC Dallas was reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute as second-half substitute Bryan Acosta received his second caution of the game — on a day the team received five of their seven yellow cards for time wasting — but held on for the road result and improved to 3-0-1 in their last four trips to Kansas City.

Sporting KC will next conclude a three-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday against MLS is Back Tournament finalist Orlando City SC as Sporting faces its first opponent from the Eastern Conference in the 2020 MLS regular season. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and the mid-week match will feature national coverage on FS1 (English), FOX Deportes (Spanish) and the FOX Sports App.

Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council approves $290 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Child Supervision, Public Health, Other Essential Services

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council (SFC) today unanimously approved a total of $290 million for the public health, essential needs and services, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Johnny Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) dropped a 3-2 decision against FC Dallas (5-2-4, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Beloit 36, Concordia 7 Chapman 46, Abilene 0 Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 34, Clay Center 21 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 64, Rock Hills...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more