Kansas Sports

Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

By Derek Nester

Kansas Sports

Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On COVID-19 Positive Fan

Derek Nester - 0
As the City of Kansas City Health Department has reported, a guest who attended Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium has presented...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball

Derek Nester - 0
The Division I Council approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s and women’s basketball to Nov. 25 for the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (September 16, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 30-game exhibition schedule for...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA, Kan – Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been made to the fall postseason for KSHSAA activities.

A brief synopsis by activity is provided below. Further detail will be in the official publication of the minutes to be posted at kshsaa.org next week.

Cross Country: The number of teams qualifying for the state meet will remain the same with 12 in each classification.  Schools will be limited to only seven runners, one manager and two coaches at the regional site on race day. Click here for full details of the modifications. (Cross Country State Sites Full Release)

Volleyball: All classes will be seeded into geographical substates. The winner of each substate will play a  neighboring substate champion in a best of five match on the following Tuesday to determine who goes to the state semifinals. The semifinals for each class will travel to the state site for a one day tournament.

Soccer: Removed/suspended the seeding criteria that states, “Teams must play 10 games or seeding percentage will be halved” for the boys season. Teams for all classes will be seeded into geographical pods instead of seeding east/west. Full details of the changes can be found here: Soccer Postseason

Golf: All classes will enter a maximum of five individuals into regionals and state rather than six. The top three teams in each regional will qualify for state instead of four. No changes to day two qualifier.

Scholars Bowl: Competition is now available in a virtual format if in person competition cannot be held.

Tennis: Modifications to the state tennis tournament which include qualifying a reduced number of singles and doubles participants. 

Football: Seeding criteria adjusted:

6A, 5A, 4A – 1. Win/Loss percentage of all games played. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points – An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available.

3A, 2A, 1A, 8 DI, 8 DII – 1. Win/Loss percentage of all district games. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points – An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a district game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. District Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available.

Cheer and Dance Spirit Gameday Showcase: Competition will be held virtually.

Gymnastics: The state meet will be held November 7, instead of October 24. Many of the gymnastics schools got a late start to the season so the board felt it necessary to extend the season.

Items related to spectator attendance will be finalized at a later date.

Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council approves $290 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Child Supervision, Public Health, Other Essential Services

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council (SFC) today unanimously approved a total of $290 million for the public health, essential needs and services, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Read more
Agriculture News

Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

