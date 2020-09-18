Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

TOPEKA, Kan – Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been made to the fall postseason for KSHSAA activities.

A brief synopsis by activity is provided below. Further detail will be in the official publication of the minutes to be posted at kshsaa.org next week.

Cross Country: The number of teams qualifying for the state meet will remain the same with 12 in each classification. Schools will be limited to only seven runners, one manager and two coaches at the regional site on race day. Click here for full details of the modifications. (Cross Country State Sites Full Release)

Volleyball: All classes will be seeded into geographical substates. The winner of each substate will play a neighboring substate champion in a best of five match on the following Tuesday to determine who goes to the state semifinals. The semifinals for each class will travel to the state site for a one day tournament.

Soccer: Removed/suspended the seeding criteria that states, “Teams must play 10 games or seeding percentage will be halved” for the boys season. Teams for all classes will be seeded into geographical pods instead of seeding east/west. Full details of the changes can be found here: Soccer Postseason

Golf: All classes will enter a maximum of five individuals into regionals and state rather than six. The top three teams in each regional will qualify for state instead of four. No changes to day two qualifier.

Scholars Bowl: Competition is now available in a virtual format if in person competition cannot be held.

Tennis: Modifications to the state tennis tournament which include qualifying a reduced number of singles and doubles participants.

Football: Seeding criteria adjusted:

6A, 5A, 4A – 1. Win/Loss percentage of all games played. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points – An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available.

3A, 2A, 1A, 8 DI, 8 DII – 1. Win/Loss percentage of all district games. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points – An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a district game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. District Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available.

Cheer and Dance Spirit Gameday Showcase: Competition will be held virtually.

Gymnastics: The state meet will be held November 7, instead of October 24. Many of the gymnastics schools got a late start to the season so the board felt it necessary to extend the season.

Items related to spectator attendance will be finalized at a later date.