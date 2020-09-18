KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

North Central Kansas League
Beloit 36, Concordia 7
Chapman 46, Abilene 0
Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12
Wamego 34, Clay Center 21
Twin Valley League 8-Man
Axtell 64, Rock Hills 18
Blue Valley-Randolph – No Game (COVID-19)
Canton-Galva 48, Washington County 0
Clifton-Clyde 54, Wakefield 6
Doniphan West 44, Johnson Brock (NE) 22
Frankfort 62, Onaga 12
Hanover – Open
Linn – No Season
Wetmore – No Game (COVID-19)
Twin Valley League 11-Man
Centralia 30, Jackson Heights 12
Valley Heights 60, Horton 8
Wabaunsee 37, Troy 13