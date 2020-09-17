63.2 F
Wichita
Friday, September 18, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On COVID-19 Positive Fan

Derek Nester - 0
As the City of Kansas City Health Department has reported, a guest who attended Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium has presented...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball

Derek Nester - 0
The Division I Council approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s and women’s basketball to Nov. 25 for the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (September 16, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 30-game exhibition schedule for...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Selects 3 Sites To Host State Cross Country Championships

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - The KSHSAA will utilize three sites for state cross country meets to be held on Saturday, October 31, includ­ing...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring and assessing of all budgetary expenses remains an ongoing obligation. Due to these demands as well as concern with hosting an event of high school and collegiate athletes traveling to Lawrence from various areas of the country, Kansas Athletics leadership has made the decision to postpone the 2021 Kansas Relays.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in the midst of a very trying time for our community and Kansas Athletics,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have to operate in as lean a fashion as possible, while not inhibiting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. There are a lot of logistical details and planning that goes into this event, so delaying the decision any longer would not be beneficial to many individuals’ time and resources. At a minimum, this will save $300,000 from the KAI budget for an event that would likely have cost significantly more with the current testing protocols.”

KAI has undergone a large number of budget reductions since the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year on July 1. Included in those measures have been salary reduction, furlough programs, reduction of part-time staff, operations reductions and a broad hiring freeze of all non-essential roles. Additional budget reductions will continue to be evaluated and implemented as needed.

Until last spring, the Kansas Relays had been held every year since 1923, with the exception of World War II cancellations of 1943-1945 and 1998-99 because of renovations to Memorial Stadium. Last spring’s event was cancelled due to the early onset of the global pandemic.

“While the postponement of this marquee event is difficult, I understand and support the decision,” said head coach Stanley Redwine. “I appreciate the tireless effort of our administration in evaluating all budgetary concerns, and am grateful they are doing everything they can to protect dollars and resources that directly impact our student-athletes as well as their academic and athletic experiences.”

Previous articleKBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council approves $290 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Child Supervision, Public Health, Other Essential Services

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council (SFC) today unanimously approved a total of $290 million for the public health, essential needs and services, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Read more
Agriculture News

Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council approves $290 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Child Supervision, Public Health, Other Essential Services

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council (SFC) today unanimously approved a total of $290 million for the public health, essential needs and services, and...
Read more