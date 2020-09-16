76.5 F
Wichita
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
type here...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Selects 3 Sites To Host State Cross Country Championships

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Selects 3 Sites To Host State Cross Country Championships

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - The KSHSAA will utilize three sites for state cross country meets to be held on Saturday, October 31, includ­ing...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kpreps Week 3 High School Football Rankings

Derek Nester - 0
Catch the Kpreps.com Sports in Kansas Pregame Show Friday’s at 6:00 pm on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY & Classic Country 1570...
Read more
College Sports

The Big Ten Conference Adopts Stringent Medical Protocols; Football Season to Resume October 23-24, 2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas at Baylor to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take their first road trip of the season as they take on the Baylor Bears on Sept....
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting reclaims first place as Johnny Russellstrikes late in 1-0 win over Minnesota

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 13, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2, 20 points) returned to the summit of the Western Conference with a well-earned 1-0...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA, Kan – The KSHSAA will utilize three sites for state cross country meets to be held on Saturday, October 31, includ­ing two new championship venues. Consistent with risk mitigation efforts, a third site was added to reduce the number of runners at each venue and allow for more time between races.

The Class 6A and 5A state meet will be held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. Andover High School will be the host with Wichita State University supporting the effort with course preparation. WSU is very familiar with this course, as the 4 Mile Creek Resort (formerly known as RAFT) is the home course for the Shockers.

Once again, Wamego will welcome championship racing. The Class 4A and 3A state meet will be held at Wamego Country Club and be hosted by Wamego High School.

The Class 2A and 1A state meet will be held at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. Victoria High School will serve as the member school host and will be supported by the athletic department of Fort Hays State Uni­versity for this championship event.

For the first time since 1992, Rim Rock Farm is not available as one of our championship sites as the Univer­sity of Kansas has notified the KSHSAA that the venue is not open for high school events this fall.

Regionals will be held on Saturday, October 24 at sites that will soon be finalized. Class 4A, 5A, 6A will have four regional sites of eight or nine assigned schools. Class 2A and 3A will have 6 regional sites of 10 or 11 schools assigned. Class 1A will have three regional sites.

“The health and safety of our students continues to be the most important factor in the changes we have im­plemented with postseason competitions and we are pleased to expand to another venue for these champion­ship meets” said Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director. “Certainly, we are fortunate to have quality courses and dedicated hosts to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes.”

Previous articleKpreps Week 3 High School Football Rankings

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Read more
Agriculture News

Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional...
Read more
Agriculture News

Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Hold Virtual Meeting on September 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. This is...
Read more
Agriculture News

The Start of Fall Harvest

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau September is the bridge between summer and fall. The sun’s angle is still...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Selects 3 Sites To Host State Cross Country Championships

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - The KSHSAA will utilize three sites for state cross country meets to be held on Saturday, October 31, includ­ing...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kpreps Week 3 High School Football Rankings

Derek Nester - 0
Catch the Kpreps.com Sports in Kansas Pregame Show Friday’s at 6:00 pm on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY & Classic Country 1570...
Read more
College Sports

The Big Ten Conference Adopts Stringent Medical Protocols; Football Season to Resume October 23-24, 2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an...
Read more