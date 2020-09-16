Kpreps Week 3 High School Football Rankings

Catch the Kpreps.com Sports in Kansas Pregame Show Friday’s at 6:00 pm on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY & Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY

Week Two action saw only five of the 40 teams ranked the Kpreps poll lose, and three of those fell to ranked opponents. Let’s find out how our voters have arranged this week’s poll.

Class 6A



There only movement in this week’s Class 6A poll takes place towards the bottom. Junction City replaces rival Manhattan in the poll after beating the Indians 36-29 on Friday to reclaim the Silver Trophy. It was the 11th time in the past 12 meetings that the rivalry game was decided by single digits. The Blue Jays enter the poll at No. 5 this week.

With Manhattan’s loss, Olathe North bumps one spot to No. 4 in this week’s poll. The Eagles opened their season with an impressive 41-0 shutout of rival Olathe South. Olathe North is scheduled to travel to Lawrence Free State this week.

The top three in the Class 6A poll remain the same this week.

Top-ranked Lawrence rolled to a 56-7 win over Washburn Rural. The Chesty Lions have now outscored opponents 109-7 in the first two weeks. Lawrence travels to Olathe West this week.

Second-ranked Derby rebounded from their Week 1 loss to Mill Valley by outscoring Newton, 43-31. The Panthers have surrendered 76 points in the first two games this season. Derby didn’t give up its 76th point last year until Week 9. The Panthers will travel to 5A No. 4 Bishop Carroll this week.

Finally, Blue Valley stays in the No. 3 spot this week. The Tigers are expected to open their season on Thursday of this week against Blue Valley Northwest.



Class 5A



The top four spots in the Class 5A poll remain the same as last week.

Top-ranked Mill Valley again flexed is muscle in a 70-21 win over last week’s No. 5 De Soto. Through two weeks, the Jaguars have been nearly flawless, but will get another big test this week when they host Bentonville (Ark.). The Tigers won at Rockhurst (Mo.) last Friday, 21-17.

After a period of a few uncertain weeks, Wichita Northwestopened its season on Saturday with a 53-7 rout of Wichita West. The second-ranked Grizzlies will play an all Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League) schedule this season.

Third-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas opened what will be a difficult schedule with a 28-0 shutout of then Class 4A No. 4 St. James Academy. Tyron “Tank” Young rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the victory including a 96-yard sprint early in the third quarter that essentially put the game out of reach. Aquinas will host 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege this week.

Fourth-ranked Bishop Carroll rallied for a 31-28 win over rival Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Holy War. The Golden Eagles survived after forcing a Kapaun fumble late in the game. Carroll has not lost to Kapaun since 1999. The Golden Eagles will host Derby this week.

Finally, Maize South enters the top five at No. 5 after a pair of impressive performances. The Mavericks opened the season with a 56-0 shutout of Great Bend, then drilled Salina South 62-6 last Friday. Maize South will travel to Hutchinson this week.



Class 4A



Bishop Miege stays on top of this week’s 4A poll. The Stags will open their season this week with a trip to 5A No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas. Miege has lost the past two meetings with the Saints.

Second-ranked Paola held off a late charge from Spring Hill for a 41-38 victory on Friday night. The Panthers build a 34-6 halftime lead by as much as 41-12 in the middle of the third quarter. Spring Hill then scored the game’s next 26 points to make it interesting. Paola will host No. 3 Tonganoxie this week. The Chieftains defeated Louisburg, 24-14 last week in their home opener.

McPherson moves up to No. 4 this week with St. James Academy’s aforementioned loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. The Bullpups improved to 2-0 with a 41-0 shutout of Towanda-Circle. McPherson will host Great Bend this week.

St. James Academy falls just one spot to No. 5 after the loss to Aquinas. The Thunder will travel to Eudora this week.



Class 3A



In Class 3A, top-ranked Andale extended its win streak to 15 consecutive games with a 63-0 win over Mulvane. The Indians will host Wellington this week.

Second-ranked Perry-Lecompton cruised to 47-7 win over Hiawatha. The Kaws will get a challenge this week when they travel to No. 3 Holton. The Wildcats moved up one spot this week after a dominating 55-13 road win at Chapman.



Topeka Hayden slips one spot to No. 4 this week after dropping a 28-22 decision to rival Topeka Seaman. Hayden fell behind 21-0 before battling back within six in the third quarter. The Wildcats will host Manhattan this week.

Finally, Southeast of Saline remains at No. 5 this week barely ahead of a couple of contenders that are gaining ground on the Top 5. The Trojans shut out Beloit 18-0 on Friday for their third straight win in the series. Southeast of Saline will host Ellsworth this week.



Class 2A



Top-ranked Rossville received quite a scare last week against Mid-East League rival Rock Creek. The Bulldawgs trailed 26-17 at halftime, but would score 27 points in the third quarter to take the lead. Rossville eventually stopped a late Mustang two-point attempt to preserve the 58-57 win.

Second-ranked Silver Lake continues to be sidelined due to quarantine. The Eagles are scheduled to open up this week at Riley County.

Hoisington remains in the No. 3 spot this week after a 35-19 win at Larned. The Cardinals have a big showdown this week with unbeaten Halstead. The Dragons are one of the teams knocking on the door of the Class 3A Top 5.

Defending-champion Nemaha Central moves up a spot to No. 4 this week after the Thunder went on the road and won at Class 4A Eudora, 36-6. Nemaha Central lost their opener to Class 3A No. 3 Holton 15-13 on a last-second field goal.

Garden Plain fell one spot this week despite a 14-0 shutout of Sterling. The Owls will host Central Plains League rival Cheneythis week.



Class 1A



Olpe stays in the top spot after a 61-14 win over Central Heights. The Eagles have now put up 61 points in each of their first two game, but should get a challenge this week from a good Lyndonteam.

Valley Heights remains in the No. 2 spot this week after a 44-18 win over Jefferson Co. North. The Mustangs rushed for 487 yards in the victory led by Jake Yungeberg’s 185 yards night, while Trenton L’Ecuyer added 160 yards and four touchdowns.

Centralia remains in the No. 3 spot after rebounding from a Week 1 loss to Rossville with a 46-0 shutout of Troy. The Panthers will get a good test this week when they continue district play at Jackson Heights.

Smith Center stays at No. 4 in this week’s poll after a 21-13 win over Phillipsburg. The Redmen will open district play this week with a trip to Ellinwood.

Finally, Conway Springs rounds out the poll this week at No. 5. The Cardinals got their first win of the season, 34-20, at Whitewater-Remington. Conway Springs will continue district play this week when they host Elkhart.



Class 8M-I



Top-ranked Canton-Galva matched up against nearby Moundridge after their original opponent had to cancel. The Eagles rolled to a 62-6 victory over the Wildcats. Canton-Galva will travel to Washington County this week.

Second-ranked Leoti-Wichita County rolled to a 50-0 blanking of WaKeeney-Trego. The Indians will now begin a tough stretch of their schedule as their next six opponents are a combined 11-1 after two weeks.

Madison moves up one spot to No. 3 this week after a 56-0 win over Hartford. The Bulldogs will be heavily favored this week at Southern Coffey County.

Clifton-Clyde and Little River played a classic game this past Friday. Aiden Rudolph’s touchdown run in overtime sealed the 42-36 victory for the Eagles. As a result, Clifton-Clyde moves up a spot to No. 4 in this week’s poll, while Little River falls from No. 3 to No. 5. Clifton-Clyde will travel to Wakefield this week, while Little River will host Goessel.



Class 8M-II

Saint Francis won the Battle for the Yoke against rival Atwood-Rawlins County for the third consecutive season. The Indians were initially scheduled to host Dighton for Homecoming this week, but the Hornets will not be able to play this week.

Hanover posted a second-consecutive shutout with a 58-0 decision over Onaga. The Wildcats are also seeking an opponent this week after district-foe Blue Valley Randolph is unable to play due to quarantine.

Axtell stays in the No. 3 spot this week. The Eagles rolled to a 48-0 win over Topeka-Cornerstone Family. Axtell added the Saints to their schedule after Blue Valley Randolph was unable to play.

Fourth-ranked Lebo picked up an impressive win against Chase County. The Wolves scored the game’s first 24 points in pulling away from the Bulldogs for a 52-6 win. Lebo will be at rival Waverly this week.

Finally, No. 5 Victoria rolled to a 58-8 win over Chase. The Knights will travel to WaKeeney-Trego this week.



6-Man Football

Top-ranked Cheylin did not play this week after their scheduled opponent, Western Plains, cancelled. The Cougars also have an open date on this week’s schedule after losing their opponent, Stratton-Liberty, when Colorado decided not to play this fall.

Defending-champion Moscow won its 12th consecutive game with a 41-9 decision over Rolla. The Wildcats will host Burrton this week.

Ashland moves into the poll at No. 3 this week after a 77-31 win over Pawnee Heights.



