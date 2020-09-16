Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (September 16, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 30-game exhibition schedule for 2021.

The club will begin its 19th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 27 vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus one game as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on March 4.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Rangers and Brewers. There are three split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on March 6, March 19 and March 26. The Royals’ final game in Cactus League play will be on Sunday, March 28 vs. Seattle. The Royals will have three off days before their regular-season opener on Thursday, April 1 vs. the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

A complete Spring Training schedule is attached. Game times will be announced at a later date.