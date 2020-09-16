82.9 F
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

By Derek Nester

NCAA DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball

The Division I Council approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s and women’s basketball to Nov. 25 for the...
Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (September 16, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 30-game exhibition schedule for...
KSHSAA Selects 3 Sites To Host State Cross Country Championships

TOPEKA, Kan - The KSHSAA will utilize three sites for state cross country meets to be held on Saturday, October 31, includ­ing...
Kpreps Week 3 High School Football Rankings

Catch the Kpreps.com Sports in Kansas Pregame Show Friday’s at 6:00 pm on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY & Classic Country 1570...
The Big Ten Conference Adopts Stringent Medical Protocols; Football Season to Resume October 23-24, 2020

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (September 16, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 30-game exhibition schedule for 2021.

The club will begin its 19th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 27 vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus one game as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on March 4.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Rangers and Brewers. There are three split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on March 6, March 19 and March 26. The Royals’ final game in Cactus League play will be on Sunday, March 28 vs. Seattle. The Royals will have three off days before their regular-season opener on Thursday, April 1 vs. the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

A complete Spring Training schedule is attached. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional...
Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Hold Virtual Meeting on September 17

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. This is...
The Start of Fall Harvest

By Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau September is the bridge between summer and fall. The sun’s angle is still...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
