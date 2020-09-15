81.4 F
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/14/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Bruce Dierking

Marysville city council met Monday. BG Consultants presented an update on the bid process for the new fire station. Design work is complete, and bid packets are being sent out, with a bid opening recommendation planned October 26th. Construction could begin in November on the $1.3 million project. Engineer estimates expect a bid close to that amount, and minor plan modifications were outlined. The administration and office portion will be moved to the south end of the 9,000 square foot building, allowing for easier future expansion if needed. Additional surface parking was also added to the original draft. Kevin Throm expressed concern with beginning construction going into winter. A motion to proceed passed unanimously.

Permission was granted for Marysville High School to host a homecoming parade downtown Friday afternoon, September 25th, ending at the Pony Express Plaza on 7th Street with a brief pep rally.

The city brush dump site will revert to operations three days per week, Wednesday afternoon 4-6, and Saturday/Sundays 1-5. Fall clean up week is November 16-19, and the dump will be open daily 9-5.

An audio/video upgrade to the city council meeting room was presented, with two bids. This would qualify for 100% grant funding through pandemic relief funds. Low bid of $75,000 was approved for the project.

Council approved adding airport access road reconstruction, and parking lot improvements as a priority for future improvement, to be funded 90% by the FAA.

City Administrator presented financials, noting that the general fund balance was roughly ten percent higher than a year previous. He reported that the most recent sales tax reimbursement was $155,000, which was the highest total for any period in recent memory. It is believed that the pandemic may be keeping more shopping dollars local, and online proceeds were growing significantly. Walmart generally contributes a sizeable portion of the sales tax, but they were down slightly according to the report.

Maintenance concerns with a proposed dog park were discussed, whether the city or a volunteer committee will be responsible. The group has raised some $17,000 toward the project, with a $50,000 proposed effort. Caution was expressed that the city be involved in viewing the site for fence lines, bridge placement, and such. City council at the previous meeting approved a $5,000 contribution toward the project, if matching funds were raised. It was stipulated that a structural engineer sign off on the bridge installation, with those expenses coming from the city contribution.

Approval was given for Rich Landoll and Todd Ackerman to serve on the Airport Advisory Commission through December 2022.

 

