Kansas at Baylor to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take their first road trip of the season as they take on the Baylor Bears on Sept. 26, which will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The game will be Kansas’ second night game of the 2020 season, after playing its season-opener under the lights on Sept. 12. The game also marks Kansas’ first Big 12 contest of the season.

Catch the game on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas.