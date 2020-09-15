81.4 F
Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

By Derek Nester
Kansas State University researchers involved in a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project to protect meat plant workers and their surrounding communities from the spread of COVID-19. From left: Randy Phebus, Sally Davis, Valentina Trinetta, Sara Gragg and Daniel Vega. Not pictured are Jeanette Thurston, Erin Schirtzinger and Yunjeong Kim.

Kansas at Baylor to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take their first road trip of the season as they take on the Baylor Bears on Sept....
Read more
Sporting reclaims first place as Johnny Russellstrikes late in 1-0 win over Minnesota

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 13, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2, 20 points) returned to the summit of the Western Conference with a well-earned 1-0...
Read more
Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Carolina

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas couldn’t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks,...
Read more
K-State Falls To Arkansas State 35-31 To Open 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – A 17-yard touchdown catch by Jonathan Adams with 38 seconds remaining lifted Arkansas State to a 35-31 win...
Read more
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/11/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Clay Center 41, Jefferson West 13 Concordia 32, Abilene 0 Holton 55, Chapman 13 Wamego 28, Marysville 14 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 48, Cornerstone 0 Blue...
Read more
Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional grant from the state of Kansas — to study how to effectively control the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the nation’s meat and poultry processing facilities.

The study “Translating SARS-CoV-2 Research Into Practical Solutions For The Meat And Poultry Processing Industry” seeks to protect meat plant workers and their surrounding communities from the spread of COVID-19. It involves researchers from K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and College of Agriculture.

As part of the study, $330,000 from the State of Kansas National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility Transition Fund will be used for research in K-State’s Biosecurity Research Institute, or BRI, at Pat Roberts Hall. The BRI is a high-containment research facility.

A key objective of the project will be verifying the effectiveness of many of the approved cleaners and sanitizers for inactivating SARS-CoV-2 during plant processing and sanitation operations.

“Nationally and internationally, many facilities that produce meat and poultry products have been temporarily closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks,” said A. Sally Davis, an assistant professor of experimental pathology in the College of Veterinary Medicine and project director of the K-State grant. “This has put a major strain on food production, limiting the amount of meat and poultry on grocery store shelves and disrupting food and feed supply chains across the globe. Research is necessary to understand why SARS-CoV-2 is such a problem in meat and poultry processing environments and how we can mitigate the problem.”

Davis said infections with SARS-CoV-2 are primarily thought to occur by exposure to infectious micro-droplets in the air and contaminated surfaces.

“We are investigating the conditions within meat and poultry processing environments, such as low temperatures, relative humidity, increased air movement and workers being in close proximity to one another, to help identify areas and surfaces that are at high risk for contamination and spread of infectious SARS-CoV-2,” Davis said.

The team will evaluate potential sources of exposure and determine the amount and the longevity of infectious virus that is present during and after meat processing and packaging activities. The team seeks to identify, develop, validate and deliver practical cleaning and disinfection strategies, plus develop mathematical models to predict and reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 exposure in meat and poultry processing facilities.

Joining Davis on the research team are food safety faculty from K-State’s Food Science Institute, including Randall Phebus, co-project director and professor of animal sciences and industry, and Jeanette Thurston, director of the Food Science Institute and co-investigator on the project. The project also will rely on input from an industry advisory board.

“Our advisory board will be regularly updated on research progress,” Thurston said. “We will communicate with them in real time to make sure we are on the right track with our research and recommendations, and ensure that our findings are rapidly deployed across the processing sector.”

The industry advisory board is composed of senior-level directors of food safety and plant operations at Hormel Foods, Smithfield Foods, National Beef Packing Company, Cargill Protein North America, JBS USA, Wayne Farms, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Tyson Fresh Meats and Costco Wholesale.

Bonnie Rush, dean of K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said K-State, known as the “Silicon Valley of biodefense,” is the ideal place to conduct this vital research.

“This is an advantageous collaboration between the College of Veterinary Medicine and College of Agriculture,” Rush said. “It combines our expertise in the study of viruses, our high-containment research facility in the BRI and our national experts in food safety.”

Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, said COVID-19 has hit the agricultural industry and its workers hard.

“We certainly felt the impact when COVID-19 hit our meat processing plants in Kansas and across the nation this spring,” Minton said. “In April, nearly 5,000 workers in U.S. processing plants became infected, causing plant closures, a backlog of animals waiting to go to market, higher feed costs, lower market prices, and a scarcity of meat and poultry in some areas. It’s a tremendous privilege to receive USDA support and work with a team of top academic and industry leaders to find solutions to help us avoid this type of problem in the future.”

Collaborating with the K-State team are co-project directors from the University of Georgia poultry science department, Harsha Thippareddi and Manpreet Singh, who will provide extensive poultry experience and industry connections and lead the grant’s industry outreach efforts. Valentina Trinetta and Sara Gragg, food safety faculty from the Food Science Institute, are co-project directors. Co-investigator Anke Richter, a public health-focused operation research specialist at the Naval Postgraduate School, will lead the risk assessment driven by mathematical modeling. Co-investigators Yunjeong Kim and Erin Schirtzinger in the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine and the Food Science Institute’s Daniel Vega round out the project team.

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Read more
Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional...
Read more
Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Hold Virtual Meeting on September 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. This is...
Read more
The Start of Fall Harvest

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau September is the bridge between summer and fall. The sun’s angle is still...
Read more

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

