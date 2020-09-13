61.9 F
College Sports

Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Carolina

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Carolina

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas couldn’t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks,...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls To Arkansas State 35-31 To Open 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – A 17-yard touchdown catch by Jonathan Adams with 38 seconds remaining lifted Arkansas State to a 35-31 win...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/11/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Clay Center 41, Jefferson West 13 Concordia 32, Abilene 0 Holton 55, Chapman 13 Wamego 28, Marysville 14 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 48, Cornerstone 0 Blue...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Texans, 34-20, to Kick Off 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans, 34-20, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to kick off the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Announces Schedule For Three More Regular Season Matches Through The End of September

Derek Nester - 0
(Sept. 11, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today an additional three matches to the club's 2020 MLS regular season schedule through the end...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas couldn’t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks, 38-23, at David Booth Memorial Stadium Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. KU would outscore the Chanticleers, 20-10, in the second half.

Playing before an empty stadium due to COVID-19, Coastal Carolina turned three Kansas first-half turnovers into 21 points as the Chanticleers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to go up 28-0. Kansas redshirt-freshman kicker Jacob Borcila connected on 47-yard field goal as time expired to make the score 28-3 at the intermission.

After stalling Coastal Carolina’s opening drive of the second half, Kansas went 89 yards in 15 plays with junior quarterback Miles Kendrick hitting senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Kendrick then connected with senior Kwamie Lassiter II on the two-point conversion to make the score 28-11. For the game, Kendrick completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for a total of 156 yards and two touchdowns. Parchment hauled in six receptions for 54 yards on the night, also scoring one touchdown.

Kansas’ defense then forced a Coastal Carolina three-and-out and on its next drive. KU sophomore running back Velton Gardner raced 61 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-17 after three quarters. It would be the closest the Jayhawks would come in the second half. Gardner ended the night as KU’s leading rusher with 81 yards on 11 carries.

Coastal Carolina then went on an 81-yard drive with a two-yard score by quarterback Grayson McCall to make it 35-17, but KU would once again respond. Kendrick hit Lassiter with a five-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-23. Lassiter hauled in five catches for 63 yards for the game.

The Chanticleers would add a late field goal to give Coastal Carolina its second-straight win in as many seasons versus KU, with a final score of 38-23.

Next, Kansas will take a week off and open Big 12 play at Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff time and television designation for the KU-BU contest have yet to be announced.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting September 28

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold a meeting and conference call on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. at the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to no longer include travel to Aruba and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Junction City

Derek Nester - 0
GEARY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kan. The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Emphasizes Importance of Receiving a Flu Shot to Stay Healthy, Decrease Burden on Health Care System

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today, after receiving her flu shot from a Walgreens representative, emphasized that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more

