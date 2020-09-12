K-State Falls To Arkansas State 35-31 To Open 2020 Season

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – A 17-yard touchdown catch by Jonathan Adams with 38 seconds remaining lifted Arkansas State to a 35-31 win over K-State in the season opener for the Cats on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State scored 10 straight points in the fourth and led 31-28 with 2:30 to play following a 35-yard field goal by Blake Lynch. The visiting Red Wolves (1-1) responded with a 65-yard drive in less than two minutes for the deciding score. The game-winning touchdown finished off a big day for Adams, who had 98 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs for the Red Wolves in the win.

Skylar Thompson threw for 259 yards with touchdown passes to Phillip Brooks and Briley Moore. Deuce Vaughn and Harry Trotter had a rushing score each while combining for 90 yards on the ground.

Will Jones II had a blocked punt and an interception for the Cats, while Wayne Jones and Justin Hughes led the way defensively with six tackles a piece.

K-State travels to Oklahoma on September 26th with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff. Catch the game on Classic Hits 1530 AM/106.7 FM in Norton and Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Marysville.